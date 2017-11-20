Raphoe come from behind to draw away to bottom side Cliftonville

HOCKEY

Raphoe draw away to Cliftonville

Raphoe travelled to bottom of the table Cliftonville at the weekend. Raphoe got off to a slow start with a few missed placed passes, however they started to string a few passes together and created a few chances.

Raphoe's Tom Eaton ran down the right and pulled the ball back to Jonny Long who mistimed his shot.

The match became very end to end, and Raphoe had won a few short corners on the counter. However the Cliftonville 'keeper was a match for Raphoe Captain Simon Goudie dragflicks pulling of a some good saves.

Cliftonville took the lead from their own counter attack 25 minutes into the match. Davy Moore made a fine save from the Cliftonville striker but he couldn't do anything about the rebound.

The Raphoe players became more frustrated as the match went on and lost shape and discipline. They began to force the ball and overplaying on the ball. Cliftonville could of doubled their lead if it wasn't for Raphoe No 1. Davy Moore.

However Raphoe got a short corner with three minutes to go that they worked well to Keith Meehan whose shot-come cross was easily passed into the net by Tommy Orr. With only a few minutes left on the clock Raphoe started to play proper hockey again and won another corner, right on the stroke of full time. Raphoe had a chance to steal all three points here but the short was pushed wide by Simon Goudie.

Best for Raphoe was Davy Moore.

Raphoe are home on the 25th November to North Down 1s at 2.30pm