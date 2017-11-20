Letterkenny IT Basketball lose out in their final home game against Portlaoise Panthers

Letterkenny IT Basketball team played their final home game of the year yesterday against Portlaoise Panthers. Unfortunately LYIT could not finish with a win losing out 82-88.

LYIT started the brightest leading after the first quarter 30-16 with LYIT hitting eight 3 pointers. However through Tim Steward Portlaoise Panthers made a huge comeback in the second ending the half with a one point lead 45-46.

Chaz Walter tried to get LYIT back into the game with 34 points overall but Tim Steward lead the Panthers with 37 points overall.

The big game changer was Tim Steward stopping Jon McGill's usual perfect 3 point shots. McGill ended the game with only 12 points. Mantas Vilmas for the Panthers ended up assisting Steward through the 4th quarter to finish the game off with Vilimas ending the game with 27 points.