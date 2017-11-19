Busy weekend of action for Donegal teams in SFAI Cup

Letterkenny Rovers celebrated trophy success on Friday evening at U-15 age level as they lifted the Ulster Area Dessie Kelly Cup after a 4-0 win over local neighbours Bonagee in perfect conditions at a floodlit Dry Arch Park.





Letterkenny Rovers U-15s who beat Bonagee United in Friday night's final

Rovers were the better team throughout and deserved their win, although Bonagee showed a doggedness and resilience which had the game in the balance until midway through the second half.

Indeed it was 0-0 at the break and Rovers may have rued a couple of gilt edged chances. Brandon Ndlovu shot over the bar on 20 minutes after some neat play from Joel Gorman and Gerard Casey while Ndlovu also headed wide just minutes later from a superb Jack Dwyer cross.

Rovers had other chances through an audacious Rory Pyper lob which Bonagee netminder Ronan Coady dealt with well while Coady also had an impressive opening period when denying Nathan Plumb and Pyper again.

Bonagee had a couple of half chances through Jason Blake and Adam Carr but did not overly trouble Rovers goalkeeper Killian Gribben. They did come close to going ahead right after the break but Jason Blake's superbly weighted corner kick came off a Rovers defender and just went very narrowly wide.

Coady then pulled off an outstanding stop to deny Pyper again before the visitors did eventually break the deadlock 6 minutes into the half.

Jack Dwyer fired a shot in which was half cleared. Sean McVeigh latched onto it before going on a run and he eventually beat Coady when forcing the ball over the line.

That goal gave Rovers added impetus and the game was over as a contest midway through the 2nd half when Dwyer's corner was headed home by Nathan Plumb before an assured finish from Plumb made it 3-0 with minutes remaining.

Plumb had scored a hattrick in the Champions League final a fortnight ago and repeated the feat when netting with almost the last kick of the game to copperfasten the win.

Rovers lift the cup but also advance to the last 32 of the SFAI Cup and the draw for that will be made on December 9th in Dublin.

BONAGEE UTD: Ronan Coady, Jay Maguire, David Boakye,Ciaran Gallagher, Sergey Alcorn,Josh McCullagh, Adam Carr, Ryan Creevy, Adam Murphy, Cian McMonagle, Jason Blake, Connor Hughes, Eoghan Quinn, Noah Barrett, Liam Dowling, Niall McCrossan, Luke Doherty

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Killian Gribben, Johnny Pearson,Liam Hannigan, Gerard Casey, Conor McDaid, Kenny Alum, Joel Gorman, Rory Pyper, Sean McVeigh, Brandon Ndlovu,Nathan Plumb, Jack Dwyer,James Lenty Gallagher, Jake Kelly, Adam Yissau, Nathan Bonner.

REFEREE: Marty McGarrigle.

Other games

The U-12 Ulster Final played on Saturday morning proved a very close affair with Illistrin eventually getting the better of Kilmacrennan Celtic with a 1-0 win.

Paddy McDaid's young Illistrin side now advance to the last 32 of the competition.

Also on Saturday, Quigley's Point Swifts were 4-0 winners over Monaghan outfit Carrick Rovers in the Ulster U-16 final.

In the U-13 Ulster final played in Cavan on Sunday, Lagan Harps lost 2-1 to Cavan Shamrocks. Oisin Harkin scored the Lagan goal.