Ulster Schools round off their weekend with a draw against Munster

The Ulster Schools U-15 side took part in the FAI Interprovincial Tournament in Dublin at the weekend.

It was a busy few days of action for the Ulster side who lost 7-2 to Connaught on Friday and then 2-0 to Leinster on Saturday.

They rounded off their weekend on Sunday with a 2-2 draw against Munster. Emma Doherty of Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana and Lucy Jane Grant of Loreto Cavan got the goals for Ulster who will be disappointed not to have won this game as they conceded two second half goals to allow Munster back into the contest.

The tournament was won by Connaught.

Ulster squad: | Orla Corry & Kelsey McAteer (Loreto Community School, Milford), Katelyn Doherty, Aoife Gallinagh, Louise Gallinagh & Emma Doherty (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Rachel Lawne & Caoimhe Brennan (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar), Kate Toland (Deele College, Raphoe), Shannon Cunningham & Erin Doherty (Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn) Lucy Jane Grant (Loreto College, Cavan), Ciara McGarvey (Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola, Falcarragh), Kerry Brown (Moville Community College), Erin McLaughlin (Carndonagh Community School), Jessica Lesse (St. Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs), Maria Bonner (St. Columba’s Comprehensive School, Glenties).

Management: Bridgeen Harley (St. Columba’s, Stranorlar), Emma Duffy (Loreto Convent, Letterkenny), Karen Henry (Mulroy College, Milford).