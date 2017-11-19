MACCUMHAILL'S V MILFORD: MacCumhaill's have easy passage to Donegal U-21B final

Sean MacCumhaill’s cruised into the U-21B final with a comfortable ten point win over Milford this afternoon in O’Donnell Park.



Sean MacCumhaill’s 0-17

Milford 0-7



The winners, who won all the key battles and were much the better balanced outfit, laid the foundation for the win in the opening half.

They led by double scores, 0-10 to 0-5, at half-time and they pushed on in the second period against a disappointing Milford who never got going.

MacCumhaill’s started well and kicked the game’s opening three points inside the first six minutes.

Corner forward Oisin Gallen hit six first half points, three of them from play in a masterclass of scoring both from play and placed balls.

Milford, who were slow to settle into the game, would have been closer but for some wayward shooting.

Shaun Paul Barrett’s charges posted six first half wides.

MacCumhaill’s started well. Padraig Patton hit their first point inside 50 seconds and Oisin Gallen followed with two quick white flags - the first from play and he stroked over the second from a free for a 0-3 to 0-0 inside six minutes.



Milford, who clocked up a number of early wides, finally got off the mark courtesy a close in Kane Barrett free.

That was on nine nine minutes and despite Conor McHugh and Gormley registering points for the Sky Blues, thanks to three in-a-row Gallen strikes, the Finnsiders had extended their lead out to 0-6 to 0-3 by the end of the first quarter hour.

With Shaun Friel, Luke Gavigan, Ronan McMenamin, Niall McCloskey and Vincent Griffin on top in the middle third MacCumhaill’s continued to dominate in the possession stakes.

And with Gallen hitting the high notes and Carl Dunnion, Niall McCloskey and Friel getting in on the scoring act MacCumhaill’s outscored the Milford men by four points to two in the second quarter to take a deserved five point lead to the dressing at half-time.

Kane Barrett and Conor Gormley scored the Milford points from placed balls.

MacCumhaill’s took complete control on the resumption and the game as contest was long over before the final whistle.

Vincent Griffin, Niall McCloskey, Gallen, Padraig Patton all kicked points as McCumhaills raced ten clear. They led 0-15 to 0-5 before Kane Barrett kicked two late frees in the space of a minute for Milford’s only scores of the second period.

MacCumhaills will now face St Naul’s in the final next weekend.



SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S Eoin Cullen; Chris Gallagher, Conor Griffin, Chris McCafferty; Cormac Muldoon, Ronan McMenamin, Adam Lynch; Luke Gavigan, Shaun Friel (0-1); Vincent Griffin (0-1), Niall McCloskey (0-3), Padraig Patton (0-2); Oisin Gallen (0-8,3f), Chad McSorley, Carl Dunnion (0-1). Subs: Sean Duffy for P Patton 58; Karl Hughes for C McSorley 59; Eoin Burke for C Dunnion; Caolan Bonner (0-1) for N McCloskey 62; Darragh McConnell for V Griffin 63, black card; Rory Mulligan for O Gallen 64.



MILFORD: Gavin McFadden; Matthew Stewart, Kieran Sheridan, Paddy Ferry; Brandon Wilkie, Gavin Grier, Caolan Bolton, Ronan Docherty; Conor Gormley (0-2,1f), Dylan Hegarty, Ryan McMahon; Marty Doyle, Kane Barrett (0-4,4f), Conor McHugh (0-1). Subs: Peter Curran for D Hegarty 39; Luke Serrinha for P Ferry 56; Emmett Connaghan for M Doyle 59.



REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunan’s)