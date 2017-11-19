Wins for Dunfanaghy, Eany Celtic and Fanad Utd.

There was action in the Donegal Youth League on Saturday with Dunfanaghy Youths, Fanad United and Eany Celtic all picking up good victories.

Next weekend, Donegal Youths return to action in the FAI Youth Inter-League competition with an away game against Cavan/Monaghan.



Keadue Rovers . . . 1

Eany Celtic . . . 2

Eany Celtic were the victors in this tightly fought game at Central Park on Saturday.

Eany were unlucky not to take an early lead when Richard O’Rourke’s shot on the run hit off the crossbar .

The visitors did manage to get in front soon after. Keadue responded very well to going behind and Jack Doherty shot just wide.

In the second half, Mikey McFadden’s header was cleared off the Eany line. Soon after Eany went 2-0 in front when Daniel Meehan lobbed the advancing keeper.

Keadue opened their account when McFadden’s cross from the right hand side was met by Peter McGee and flicked in at the near post.

Eany held out for a good win, which puts them on six points, while for Keadue it was a disappointing result but more performances like this should see them move up the table.

Best for Eany were Dylan Neill and Richard O’Rourke, while best for Keadue were Mikey McFadden and Jack Doherty.

Referee: Seimi Ferry.



Dunfanaghy Youths . . . 4

Kilmacrennnan Celtic . . . 1

Dunfanaghy Youths recorded their second victory of the season on Saturday against Kilmacrennan Celtic.

The hosts raced into a early lead through Roan Dewar,and they scored another two before half-time from Luke McCarry and Patrick Moffitt.

Kilamcrennan came into the game in the second half but Dunfanaghy put the game to bed when Kyle McGarvey made it 4-0. The visitors were rewarded for their effort with a consolation goal near the end.

Results

Saturday, Nov. 18th

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Dunfanaghy Youths 4-1 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Bonagee United 3-5 Fanad United

Keadue Rovers 1-2 Eany Celtic



Fixtures

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Wednesday, Nov 22nd - 7.30pm

Gweedore United v Letterkenny Rvs

Saturday 25 November Ko 2pm

FAI Youth Inter League

Cavan/Monaghan v Donegal Youth League

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Kilmacreannan Celtic v Eany Celtic

Keadue Rovers v Dunfanaghy Youths