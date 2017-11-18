Erne Wanderers boss taking it one game at a time

Erne Wanderers might well have moved into a challenging position in Division One of the Donegal League last weekend, but manager Alan Dorrian has been around too long to start talking about promotion just yet.

The Wanderers manager, who is in his eighth season in charge at the Lakeside, said Erne were flying after six games of the campaign last year.

“But we fell away after that,” he pointed out.

“It’s a very tight division again this year and it’s way too early to be even thinking about promotion.

‘We’re joint third in the table, but there’s only five points between us and the teams that are second from bottom. So if you were to lose a couple of games, you could be sucked right back into trouble.”

Erne moved joint third along with Ballybofey United last Sunday after beating the Twin Towns side 1-0 in Ballyshannon.

“We played well,” Dorrian said. “It was probably our best performance of the season so far.

“Up until now, it hasn’t been easy because players have been away, and then there’s the gaelic too.

“But we’re finally getting a bit of a settled side together which is great.”

Erne have had to make-do without the services of the experienced Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward while former captain Barry Mulligan joined Donegal Town at the beginning of the season.

Bundoran’s Alan Russell came in for his first game of the campaign last weekend and is a welcome addition. Add to that the emergence in the side of some of the club’s younger players like Dylan Gallagher and Sean Taylor, the County Minor goalkeeper, and there’s plenty of reason for optimism.

“We’ve been going well and we’d a great result against St. Catherine’s recently. We beat them 2-1,” Dorrian said.

“But we’ve a couple of tough games coming up now over the next two weeks. We’re away to Convoy Arsenal on Sunday and then Lifford the week after that.”

Other games

Along with Sunday’s game at Orchard Park in Convoy, the meeting of St. Catherine’s and Lifford Celtic at Emerald Park will be considered another key fixture in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division this weekend.

St. Catherine's will move top of the table ahead of Keadue Rovers if they can pick up a win. Keadue have no game on Sunday.

In the other games Gweedore Celtic play host to Raphoe Town and Dunkineely play Bonagee.

In the Premier Division, the big game is in St. Johnston where the league leaders Kildrum Tigers play a Cappry Rovers side who have won all their league games up to now.

Cappry were also one of the sides to progress in the FAI Junior Cup last weekend.

In Division Two, Deele Harps, the leaders, play host to Letterbarrow.

Fixtures

Saturday, 18th November - 2pm

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Strand Rovers v Cappry Rovers

Donegal Town v Milford United



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumkeen United v Dunlewey Celtic

Sunday, 19th November - 2pm

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Castlefinn Celtic v Milford United

Donegal Town v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic v Glenea United

Kildrum Tigers v Cappry Rovers

Lagan Harps v Drumoghill F.C.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Gweedore Celtic v Raphoe Town

St. Catherines v Lifford Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v Erne Wanderers

Dunkineely Celtic v Bonagee United

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Drumkeen United

Deele Harps v Letterbarrow Celtic

Gweedore United v Whitestrand Utd

Copany Rovers v Curragh Athletic

Eany Celtic v Cranford United