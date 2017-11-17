St. Eunan's Rory Kavanagh on first rung of Donegal county management ladder

Former Donegal All-Ireland midfielder, Rory Kavanagh, is set to return to county football as the county’s U-16 head coach.

The St Eunan’s clubman was ratified in the position earlier this week. Former U-16 and U-17 Development manager, Brian McCabe and fellow St Eunan’s club man David O’Herlihy are also part of the U-16 coaching team.

He succeeds Gary Duffy, who has moved up to manage the county U-17 team.

He is the second of the 2012 All-Ireland winning team to throw his lot in with the county in recent weeks.

Karl Lacey was also recently named as one of senior manager Declan Bonner’s backroom team.

Kavanagh was also a member of the backroom team of unsuccessful candidate for the Donegal senior job, Cathal Corey.

He was appointed to the U-16 poisition following a selection process and interviews conducted by a special committee under the chairmanship of county chairman Sean Dunnion, county coaching officer Conor McDermott, coaching and games manager Mick Murphy and Karl Lacey, technical coach to the Donegal senior team.

And in what is a new departure the other members of the management team of Brian McCabe and David O’Herlihy were also interviewed by the special committee.