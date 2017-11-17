Naomh Colmcille are Donegal's last Ulster hope

At first there were three, but following the defeats of Kilcar and Milford last weekend, Naomh Colmcille are the last Donegal team still standing in the Ulster Championship.

The Donegal junior champions face Tattyreagh from Tyrone, in the postponed Ulster Junior Championship semi-final, this Saturday evening in Celtic Park, Derry. (6.30pm)

The game was originally scheduled for last Sunday, but was postponed as a mark of respect to the Naomh Colmcille President James Dowds, who died on Friday night.

The late James Dowds was one of the club’s founding fathers and great servant of the club down the years.

“James was a massive clubman and we are all very sad this week,” said Naomh Colmcille manager Ryan McGinley.

“He was a tireless worker for the club and a proud Naomh Colmcille man.

“The boys really want to do well now in memory of James. He was a man all the players looked up to because they knew what the club meant to him.”

Midfielder Michael Lynch suffered an arm injury in the 1-8 to 0-7 win over Ballymachugh in the quarter-final, and is definitely out of Saturday evening’s tie.

“Michael is a huge loss. But the other lads are going to have to step up. We are lucky we have a number of options and the good thing is we’ve had a couple of weeks to think about it.”

Tattyreagh pulled off something of a surprise win over the Jack McCarron, Dick Clerkin powered Currin from Monaghan, in the quarter-final.

Verdict: Naomh Colmcille