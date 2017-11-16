Local sides learn their fate in FAI Junior Cup draw

Three of the four Donegal sides left in the FAI Junior Cup have received home draws in the 5th round.

As the competition enters the national stages, 64 sides remain in the competition, among them Rathmullan Celtic, Castlefinn Celtic and Cappry Rovers of the Donegal League, and Greencastle FC from the Inishowen League.

Rathmullan Celtic, fresh from their 4th round win over Kilmacrennan Celtic last weekend, will face Cork side Innishvilla.

Castlefinn Celtic, going well in the Donegal League Premier Division, will be at home to either Carrigaline United or Drinagh Rangers.

Cappry Rovers have been draw away to Dublin side Sandyhill Shangan while Greencastle will play host to St. Francis.

The 5th round ties will be played on the week ending December 3rd.