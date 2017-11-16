Donegal club's recent scare highlights need for defibrillator

The importance of sports clubs having a defibrillator has been brought firmly into focus by a recent incident when a young Donegal soccer player took ill during a training session.

The teenager was fortunate that one of his team’s coaches has CPR training and was able to provide immediate assistance. The arrival of an ambulance within seven minutes of the alarm being raised was also a major factor in treating the player.

The incident happened during a recent training session at Drumbar United, a club based close to Donegal town.

And while the young player has since made a full recovery, club officials are taking steps to ensure that proper first aid equipment, including a defibrillator, is in place on the club grounds in the event of a similar incident. They plan to hold a fundraising event at Christmas.

"Luckily we have a coach, Paddy Gallagher, who had first aid as part of his coaching badge and he was able to administer CPR," said club secretary, Paddy Brogan.



"There are so many people using our facilities, and that is another reason why we need the defibrillator.

"Our pitch is used for schools' trials, local competitions and games and at training, when there could be up to 50 on a Saturday morning.

"With the grounds in a built-up area, and the Gaelscoil in the vicinity, the defibrillator would be available to a wide local area," said the club secretary.

The club are inviting the league champions squad from 2007 to play the current squad of 2017 and are asking all players to donate to the cause and share in a reunion after the game with one of their local sponsors.

This game will take place on St Stephen's day. Kick-off time is expected to be 11am.

Any local business wishing to make a donation big or small to this important club fundraiser should contact Club Secretary Paddy Brogan on 0876834507, Club Chairman Kevin Martin on 0879018440 or Club Treasurer Shane Browne on 0863746476.