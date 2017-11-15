Mayo championship winning captain dedicates win to late Pat Shovelin

A young Donegal man who captained a Mayo club to a recent county championship success dedicated the win to his former coach who died recently.

Christopher McGlynn from Burtonport and a former Dungloe footballer, is the captain of the Bohola/Moy Davitts club in Foxford.

And after their one point replay final win on Saturday week last in Elvery’s McHale Park, Castlebar, the Bohola Moy Davitts captain remembered his former goalkeeping coach, Pat Shovelin, who had been laid to rest the previous week.

Pat Shovelin was 41 when he died after a nine month battle with a rare cancer.

“It was a spur of the moment thing really. I had only heard a few weeks earlier from Danny Rodgers, that Pat was seriously ill and it wasn’t looking good for him,” Christopher told the Democrat.

“I got to know Pat when I was in the county U-21 squad in 2011. He worked with me and Peter Boyle, we were the goalkeepers in the squad.

“He was a real gentleman, an excellent coach and his attention to detail was second to none.

“I learned a lot from him and I would not be playing with club and winning championships only for the quality coaching I received from Pat.

“He had died the day before the first game and I thought it would be nice to dedicate the win to him if we won.

“Unfortunately, we did not win it the first day out but we did win it the second day and I thought it was only fitting and proper that I remember him, given all he had taught me about the art of goalkeeping,” said McGlynn.

In his acceptance speech after the win, McGlynn said: ‘As you can tell, I’m from Donegal myself and we lost a good man in Donegal recently, a former coach of mine, Pat Shovelin, and I’d like to dedicate this to him.

‘I just thought to myself, Pat gave so much to the GAA and then for him to leave so much – a wife and kids – there is so much more than the GAA, but Pat changed my life choices.

‘Only for him, I wouldn’t be here today,’ McGlynn said.

Christopher also had the letters PS printed on his gloves for the replay.

“It was a close game. We won by a point after being three points down, going into injury,

“But we scored a goal and a point in injury time to win 2-10 to 2-9.”

This was after Bohola/Moy Davitts had come from seven points down at one stage in the first game, to go one up late in the game. But Kiltimagh reeled them back to force the replay.

Christopher is a senior reserve championship winner with his native club Dungloe and is also a former All-Ireland Vocational Schools’ medal winner with Donegal in 2011.

He joined Moy Davitts in 2015 after moving to live in Foxford and he was handed the captain’s armband at the beginning of this season.

Though born and raised in Burtonport and a native Donegal man, he has strong Mayo ties.

His grandfather PJ is a native of Belmullet and from a family steeped in Gaelic football. He is the son of Caroline Reilly McGlynn and Martin McGlynn from Fintown and he is also a nephew of GAA club stalwarts, Liam Reilly,in Dungloe and Terry O’Reilly, Sean MacCumhaill’s. And he is a first cousin of current Donegal county star Martin O’Reilly.

Christopher was not the only Donegal man with a Mayo Intermediate championship medal following Bohola/Moy Davitts win over Kiltimagh.

Former Naomh Muire and Tir Chonaill Gaels player, John Paul Boyle, who also played underage for Donegal, was also a member of Bohola/Moy Davitts squad and was used from the bench in the replay.