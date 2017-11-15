Donegal Derry Vipers are holding Tryouts for new players in Letterkenny this Saturday

The Donegal Derry Vipers are Holding Full Contact Tryouts at the Community Centre in Letterkenny this Sunday 19th of November 10am-1pm and the 3rd of December at the same time in Lisneal College.

The Donegal Derry Vipers are an American Football team that bridges the Irish border. With bases in Lisneal College, Derry and Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. The Vipers compete in the IAFA league (Irish American Football Association) and are the premier team in the north west.

The team was founded in 2014 by Cathal Curran and has gone from strength to strength since its inception and was promoted to IAFA1 in 2017 after a very successful undefeated 2016 season resulting in the team winning the IAFA2 bowl. Last year the team made the playoffs only to fall seconds short of making the final.

The team has a large roster of players and is looking to expand further in 2018 and beyond with eyes on a potential youth team to further bolster the team and community for future generations.

"Whether you're a sports athlete star looking to try something new in American Football or a lazy couch potato looking to get into shape. This is the sport for you. There's something for everyone requiring all kinds of body types and mindsets. Even if you know nothing about American Football now, that will soon change. The majority of the team began with zero American Football knowledge and now know the vital importance of a 3rd down conversion or what a 'hold' is. Last year we made the playoffs only to fall seconds short of making the final. If you believe you've got that special edge to take us to the next level, signup now!" said Vipers Head Coach Jason Brock.

"The tryouts this year are full contact, when you arrive at the community centre you will meet and greet the team and coaches before you go through some fitness drills and also an American football combine including a 40 yard dash, 100 yard dash and some positional drills. Then you will get fully kitted into helmets and pads and learn the basic's of form fit tackling from our defensive coaches Paddy Maguire and Kyle McAnnery. After that its straight into contact for those who want to give it a go. It will be great fun I can guarantee you that.

"The Letterkenny tryouts have always proven to attract talented players across Donegal so fingers crossed we continue that tradition this Sunday. We have places up for grabs all over the field, we need Runnings Backs, Tight Ends, O Linemen, Defensive Linemen, Safteys, Receivers and even a Quarter Back. Every portion is open to those guys who show promise and who can commit. We had very successful tryouts last Sunday at Lisneal College in Derry and we want to make sure we have the same success in Donegal," said Brock.

The Vipers Currently have a large Donegal player base including Cathal Curran from Kildrum, Carrigans; Pauric Rose from Ballybofey; Darren Gibson from Convoy; Colm Kelly, Eamon Quinn, Ronan O Conor and David Doherty from Letterkenny; Johnny Lynch, Eugene McLaughlin and Thomas Comiskey from Buncrana, Joe Doherty from Carndonagh and Paul O'Donnell from Greencastle.

If you're interested please Visit www.ddvipers.com to sign up to the Tryouts by using our contact form to register your interest so we have an idea of numbers in advance. We will also add you into the Vipers WhatsApp Group for further information.