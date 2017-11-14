GAELIC GAMES

Killybegs claim U-13 Division Two title

Curtain comes down on terrific U-13 season

U-13 final

Katelyn McBrearty, captain of Killybegs, receives the U-13 Division Two trophy from Hugh Devenney of the Donegal Ladies Board.

Killybegs defeated Four Masters to win the Donegal Ladies U-13 Division Two title on Saturday.

The match, played at MacCumhaill Park, brought the curtain down on a busy season at
U-13 level with teams from all over the county competing in five divisions. Clubs qualified for Divisional semi-finals and then the finals which were played off over the last few weekends.

Well done to all the clubs, players and coaches for a great season of competition.

The Killybegs team who beat Four Masters in Saturday's final.

Four Masters who were beaten by Killybegs. 