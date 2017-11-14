GAELIC GAMES
Killybegs claim U-13 Division Two title
Curtain comes down on terrific U-13 season
Katelyn McBrearty, captain of Killybegs, receives the U-13 Division Two trophy from Hugh Devenney of the Donegal Ladies Board.
Killybegs defeated Four Masters to win the Donegal Ladies U-13 Division Two title on Saturday.
The match, played at MacCumhaill Park, brought the curtain down on a busy season at
U-13 level with teams from all over the county competing in five divisions. Clubs qualified for Divisional semi-finals and then the finals which were played off over the last few weekends.
Well done to all the clubs, players and coaches for a great season of competition.
The Killybegs team who beat Four Masters in Saturday's final.
Four Masters who were beaten by Killybegs.
