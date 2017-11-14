Local players attend Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast camp

The Sport Changes Life Foundation recently hosted an exciting basketball camp for young people in Letterkenny.

The camp was held as part of a series of basketball camps across Ireland in advance of the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, which will welcome leading American university basketball teams to Northern Ireland to go head-to-head for the first time in Europe on 1st and 2nd, December.

Designed to encourage young people to try the sport locally and to develop skills for basketball players of all levels, these unique camps were hosted by Sport Changes Life’s Victory Scholars. The Letterkenny camp was held at Letterkenny Institute of Technology and led by Victory Scholars Makenzie Burud, Chaz Walter and Faith Welch from Letterkenny Institute of Technology. The camps addressed the basics of the sport as well as fine-tuning each player’s game and also addressing leadership and teamwork through inspiring talks.



To purchase tickets to the upcoming Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, visit https://goo.gl/9qscMB