GAA Club U-21 and League Fixtures in Donegal this weekend

With the season winding down, there are just five GAA games involving Donegal clubs this weekend.

There are four games in Donegal and one involving Naomh Colmcille in Ulster.

The big game in Donegal is the U-21A final on Sunday in O'Donnell Park.

Ulster Junior Club semi-final

Naomh Colmcille v Tattyreagh (Tyrone). Celtic Park, Saturday, 6.30 p.m.

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Relegation

Sat, 18 Nov, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Ardara 14:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship

Sun, 19 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conáil 14:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B

Sun, 19 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Milford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 18 Nov, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V St Naul's 14:00, Ref: TBC