DONEGAL GAA
GAA Club U-21 and League Fixtures in Donegal this weekend
With the season winding down, there are just five GAA games involving Donegal clubs this weekend.
There are four games in Donegal and one involving Naomh Colmcille in Ulster.
The big game in Donegal is the U-21A final on Sunday in O'Donnell Park.
THE FULL LIST IS
Ulster Junior Club semi-final
Naomh Colmcille v Tattyreagh (Tyrone). Celtic Park, Saturday, 6.30 p.m.
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Relegation
Sat, 18 Nov,
Sat, 18 Nov, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Ardara 14:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship
Sun, 19 Nov,
Sun, 19 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conáil 14:30, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B
Sun, 19 Nov,
Sun, 19 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, Milford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 18 Nov,
Sat, 18 Nov, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V St Naul's 14:00, Ref: TBC
