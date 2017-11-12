Kildrum Tigers strike late to win at Milford United

Cappry Rovers, Castlefinn Celtic and Rathmullan Celtic are all through to the national stages of the FAI Junior Cup following their cup victories over the weekend.

Meanwhile, due to the cup action, there was a limited programme of league action in the Donegal League.

Kildrum Tigers increased their advantage at the top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division when they won 2-1 at Milford United.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Milford United . . . 1

Kildrum Tigers . . . 2

Kildrum Tigers kept their title challenge going with a late steal at Moyle View Park, a goal in injury time.

Kildrum produced the best play and created a few chances in the first half only to be denied by Damian Crossan in the Milford goal. In the second half Milford were well in the game and Kildrum’s possession never created much in the way of chances. On 82 minutes substitute Peter Doherty got on the end of a Ryan Flood through ball and the experienced forward made no mistake.

Kildrum pushed for an equaliser and the impressive left back Gareth Colhoun found himself free at the back post to slot home. In injury time Milford failed to clear and again Colhoun on the left drilled in a cross and Damian Crossan slotted home for the winner for Kildrum.

Best for Milford were Eoin Ferry, Adam Serrinha and Damian Crossan. Best for Kildrum was Gareth Colhoun.

Referee: Dessie McLaughlin.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Erne Wanderers . . . 1

Ballybofey United . . . 0

Erne Wanderers hosted Ballybofey United at the Lakeside Centre on Sunday in perfect conditions for football and the hosts managed a slender win.

The first half saw Erne boss most of the play. They were always a threat going forward but found the visiting defence a tough nut to crack with United struggling to make an impression at the other end of the pitch.

Erne made the breakthrough on sixty minutes when David Dorrian played a delightful ball through for David Dolan who clinically finished past the keeper.

Ballybofey pushed hard for an equaliser but Erne looked the more likely to add a second as they played on the counter-attack and in the end saw out the game for a precious three points.

Best for Erne were Dorrian and Russell while Ballybofey battled hard right to the last whistle.

Referee: Liam McLaughlin.

Raphoe Town. . . 1

Bonagee United . . . 1

A hard-fought game ended in a draw at Deele College. Bonagee took the lead when a Paddy Mc Gowan cross went straight in.

Raphoe nearly levelled on the half hour mark but a great save from the Bonagee keeper denied Ryan Mc Cullagh.

Raphoe started the second half well and were rewarded in the 75th minute when Keelan Kelly headed in a Christy Bogle cross. Best for Raphoe was Stephen Craig.

Referee: Barry Hunter.

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Cranford United . . . 4

Curragh Athletic . . . 3

A real battle in Cranford Park with set pieces being the order of the day.

Chris Carr got the scoring started from a cross from Keelin Mc Groddy but Curragh responded quickly. McGroddy was provider again, this time James Lee McBride with a lovely glancing header. Curragh dug deep and took the lead with 20 minutes left. It looked like it might have finished like this until Pauric Mc Ginty converted after a throw in and in the dying minutes he rifled home from 5 yards to steal the points and with it a well deserved man of the match award.



Letterbarrow Celtic . . 3

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. . . . 3

Letterbarrow started strong and should have taken an early lead but failed to capitalise on two early chances. They soon got on the scoresheet however, with a well finished goal by Alex McNelis after a great run by John Roper.

Kerrykeel equalised when Matthew Stuart was the first to react after confusion in Letterbarrow’s defence.

Dillon Mc Groary got his first league goal for Letterbarrow with a great finish after a good team move much to his father Bobby’s delight, he played for the club for over 20 years.

Conor Meehan equalised for Kerrykeel and the sides went in at half time on level par. Tony Mc Bride scored a penalty early in the second half but Alan Foxton neatly slotted home a penalty for the home side giving each side a point to take into next week.

Best for Letterbarrow was John Roper with Shaun Mc Garvey playing well for Kerrykeel.



Drumkeen United . . . 2

Glenree United . . . 0

Drumkeen got back to winning ways against Glenree in what was yet another tight game at St Patrick's Park.

They had a single goal lead at the break and it came when Aaron Doherty scored with a free kick.

Drumkeen added their second on 65 minutes when Lee Guthrie converted a penalty after he was fouled inside the box.

Referee: Marty Mc Garrigle.

FAI Junior Cup

Castlefinn Celtic . . . 2

Convoy Arsenal . . . 1

Castlefinn took the lead when an Emmett White free kick was headed home by Niall Mc Connell just before half time. Convoy created plenty of chances and finally equalised when Anthony Bogle poked home from close range in the 70th minute.

Castlefinn got the winner when Barry Tourish broke down the left and then found Eddie Doherty who crossed for Rory Dalton to score.

Referee: Mick Lagan.



Cappry Rovers . . . 3

Glenea United . . . 1

Glenea opened the scoring in the first minute when Dean McCarry scored with a header following a corner.

Cappry started to come into the game after this and got the equaliser in the 13th minute when Patrick Mc Nulty knocked the ball down for Aaron Kelly who shot to the net.

Cappry took the lead in the 55th minute when Cathal Mc Shane scored after he beat the offside trap to score from close range.

Glenea pushed forward in search of the equaliser but Cappry stretched their lead in the 69yj minute when Calvin Bradley scored their third goal following a cross from Alan Getins to put Cappry through to the next round of the cup.

Team performance from Cappry. Dean Mc Carry and John Healey were best for Glenea United.

Referee: Paddy Martin.



Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 0

Rathmullan Celtic . . . 2

In the Donegal Saturday League, Glencar Celtic have opened up a five point gap at the top of the Glencarr Inn Division.

In the Old Orchard Inn Division Two, St. Catherine's beat Drumbar 2-0 in the game of the day and the Killybegs side are now two points clear at the top.



Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United . . 0

Glencar Celtic . . . 3

Arranmore welcomed league leaders Glencar Celtic to the island for this eagerly awaited clash.

Missing several starters due to injury and suspension the home side were up against it from the off but created probably the two best chances of the opening half when Paul Early and Jason O’ Donnell went close.

Two minutes into injury time at the stroke of half time Lee McMonagle pounced to tap home following an excellent save from John Greene in the home goals.

Arranmore pressured Glencar from the beginning of the 2nd half with the away keeper making an outstanding save to keep out a ferocious strike from young Brian Proctor. As Arranmore pushed forward Glencar were hitting on the break and they caught the home side out twice in the final 20 minutes with Kieran Doherty scoring a brace to make it 3-0.

Referee: George Clinton



Glenea United . . . 0

Keadue Rovers . . . 2

In fine conditions for football it was the away side that went away with all the points in this hard fought north-west derby.

Keadue opened the scoring in the 1st minute when the home defence failed to deal with a free-kick and the ball broke to David Ward who drilled home from close range.

Despite the setback the home side took control of the game and created a number of good chances to equalise with Sean McBride, Michael Barry and Ryan McFadden all going close.

The home side were made to pay for these misses when on 40 minutes Keadue doubled their lead when from a corner Chris Greene was on hand to head home.

In the 2nd half Glenea continued to press to get back into the game but as in the 1st half despite creating a number of good chances they failed to convert them. Keadue’s best effort in the 2nd half came from a David Ward free-kick that was well saved by Shaun Mc Clafferty.

Best for Glenea were Tommy Rodgers and Ryan McFadden, while David Ward was best for Keadue. Referee: Liam Mc Conigley.

Cappry Rovers . . . 3

Orchard F.C. . . . 4

On a perfect afternoon for football in Cappry Park both teams served up a cracking encounter.

It was the away team who took the lead in the 11th minute when, following a scramble in the Cappry box, the ball was stabbed home by an Orchard player.

Cappry got level again in the 21st minute when Kevin Mc Glynn turned well inside the box to fire into the bottom corner. The game was end to end with both keepers making a few fine saves before Orchard took the lead again when Michael Devine tapped home a rebound in the 30th minute.

On the stroke of half time Kevin Mc Glynn was fouled in the box Joel Bradley Walsh stepped up and made no mistake with the penalty sending the keeper the wrong way.

Cappry started the second half well and took the lead in the 56th minute when Kevin Mc Glynn found Shaun Mc Glynn who played the ball out to Daire Mc Cafferty who fired home from 12 yards.

Orchard were level a minute later when they scored again from a corner following another scramble. Orchard took the lead in the 72nd minute when Michael Devine finished off a good Orchard move.



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Lagan Harps . . . 2

Raphoe Town . . . 4

Lagan and Raphoe served up an entertaining and competitive game in Orchard Park on Saturday.

Raphoe started well and took the lead on seven minutes. Ryan McGavigan took advantage of some slack marking to head home from a corner.

Lagan replied and equalised on15 minutes. Iarlaith Mc Ginley found Reece Shortt who chipped over the advancing keeper before rolling into an empty net.

Lagan then took the lead on 25 minutes when Jason Burke claimed the final touch in a goalmouth scramble.

Raphoe upped the ante at the start of the second half with both DJ and Paddy Kelly striking the crossbar. They equalised on sixty minutes when Dylan Brolly converted a penalty awarded for handball.

They then took the lead when Paddy Kelly fired home amid a goalmouth scramble on 78 minutes. Lagan passed up a chance to equalise when Louis Cole just failed to convert at the back post after another scramble.

Raphoe wrapped up the points when DJ Kelly converted a last-minute penalty. For Lagan Oran Downey, James Mc Laughlin and Conor Temple were best. For Raphoe Paul Martin, Dylan Brolly and Paddy Kelly were best.

Referee: Enda Martin

RESULTS

Saturday, 11th November

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore Utd 0 v 3 Glencar Celtic

Glenea United 0 v 2 Keadue Rovers

Cappry Rovers 3 v 4 Orchard F.C.

Milford United P v P Strand Rovers

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 3 Drumkeen Utd

Lagan Harps 2 v 4 Raphoe Town

Dunlewey Celtic 4 v 1 Fintown Harps

St. Catherine's 2 v 0 Drumbar United

Kildrum Tigers 0 v 3 Gweedore Celtic

Sunday, 12th November

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Milford United 1 v 2 Kildrum Tigers

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Erne Wanderers 1 v 0 Ballybofey Utd

Raphoe Town 1 v 1 Bonagee United

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Cranford Utd 4 v 3 Curragh Athletic

Copany Rovers 3 v 0 Gweedore Utd

Letterbarrow Celtic 3 v 3 Kerrykeel

Drumkeen United 2 v 0 Glenree Utd

FAI Junior Cup

Greencastle F.C. 7 v 1 Lifford Celtic

Cappry Rovers 3 v 1 Glenea United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 0 v 2 Rathmullan Celtic

Castlefinn Celtic 2 v 1 Convoy Arsenal

FIXTURES

Saturday, 18th November - 2pm

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Strand Rovers v Cappry Rovers

Donegal Town v Milford United



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumkeen United v Dunlewey Celtic

Sunday, 19th November - 2pm

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Castlefinn Celtic v Milford United

Donegal Town v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic v Glenea United

Kildrum Tigers v Cappry Rovers

Lagan Harps v Drumoghill F.C.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Gweedore Celtic v Raphoe Town

St. Catherines v Lifford Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v Erne Wanderers

Dunkineely Celtic v Bonagee United

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Drumkeen United

Deele Harps v Letterbarrow Celtic

Gweedore United v Whitestrand Utd

Copany Rovers v Curragh Athletic

Eany Celtic v Cranford United




















































