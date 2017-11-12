NAOMH CONAILL V GLENFIN: Glenties men power into Donegal U-21A decider with win over Glenfin

A goal scoring blitz from impressive Naomh Conaill full-forward Paul McGuinness in the space of two minutes effectively sealed this affair after just 37 minutes.

Naomh Conaill 4-12

Glenfin 2-11



The physically powerful full-forward hit two superb scores, the second from the penalty spot to put his team ahead by 4-7 to 1-6 after leading by just 2-5 to 1-5 at the interval.

In truth there was never going to be any real doubt about the outcome as a physically powerful, star-studded Glenties side steamed ahead in the second half against a Glenfin side that has much less resources.

The underdogs' best period came in the opening quarter when they impressively took the game to the hot favourites.

Karl McGlynn, Jason Morrow and the full-forward duo of Conor McBride looked threatening as they raced into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead by the 6th minute, the scores coming from the afore mentioned trio.

It took Glenties a while to settle before Ethan O’Donnell was on the mark after towering midfielder Charles McGuinness under hit a few frees into the breeze.

McGuinness and O’Donnell added further points before Paul McGuinness pounced for the first of his four goals in the 16th minute.

McGuinness calmly took a pass from Tony Byrne and blasted the ball to the Glenfin net.

This strike set the tone for a cracking second quarter as the bigger and stronger Glenties side asserted themselves with McGuinness finding the net again in the 22nd minute.

This time it was Shane McDevitt who seemed to hold on to the ball a tad before picking out McGuinness who was ice cool as he picked his spot to put the winners ahead by 2-5 to 1-5.

But Glenfin had a fine riposte of their own from lively wing forward Karl McGlynn who rifled the ball to the roof of the Glenties net after playing a neat one two with Conor McBride.

The winners were well worth their half time lead but really steamed clear in the 36th minute.

Paul McGuinness once again found the net to make it a long road back for the losers.

And the match was firmly sealed when McGuinness calmly converted a penalty a minute later.

That put Glenties into a 4-7 to 1-6 lead and the remainder of the match was a virtual canter for the winners who introduced Eoghan McGettigan, Jeaic MacCeallbhui and Jack Flannery.

Glenfin kept battling and Matthew McGinley hit a late goal that put no real dent in the outcome.

Glenties now meet Gaoth Dobhair in the county final and it should be some time next weekend.

And that could be a real cracker.



NAOMH CONAILL: James Boyle, Kevin McGettigan, Ultan Doherty, Jamie Cranley; J D Boyle (0-1) Logan Quinn, Odhran Doherty (0-3); Charles McGuinness (0-31f), Tony Byrne; Caolan McGill, Ethan O’Donnell (0-21f), Shane McDevitt, Danny Gallagher, Paul McGuinness (4-2), Caolan McMonagle (0-1). Subs: Jeaic MacCeallbhui for Shane McDevitt (44) E McGettigan for Caolan McGill (54), Cian Doherty for Jamie Cranley (55), Jack Flannery for Charles McGuinness (59)



GLENFIN: Liam O’Meara, Darren Marley, Daniel Carr, Shane O’Donnell; Lorcan Donnellan, Aoibhinn McGlynn, Matthew McGinley (1-1); Patrick McGrath, Jason Morrow (0-1); Eoin Donnellan (0-2), Kyle O’Meara, Karl McGlynn (1-1); Stephen Carr (0-3f), Conor McBride (0-31f), Ethan O’Donnell. Sub: Colm Quinn for Ethan O’Donnell (58)



REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunan’s)