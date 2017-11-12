Aodh Ruadh just edge out Red Hugh's in thriller in Donegal U-16B final in MacCumhaill Park

Aodh Ruadh came from a point down in added time to just get over the line in a thrilling U-16B Championship final in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Aodh Ruadh 1-16

Red Hugh's 2-12

It was a pity that there was a loser in this contest which swung back and forth throughout. Aodh Ruadh went into a five point lead in the third quarter and looked on their way, only for Red Hugh's to come storming back and to lead by one with eight minutes of normal time left.

From there until the final kick, the Killygordon men took the lead on two more occasions only for Shane Gillespie to hit two points in as many minutes in the 65th and 66th minutes.

Referee Leo Devenney added three more minutes after that as Aodh Ruadh just held on to take the honours.

Both sides had plenty of chances throughout with some great last ditch blocking and plenty of honest endeavour. Jack Gillespie didn't deserve to be the losing side, while Senan Rooney and Eoin Doherty were outstanding for the winners.

It was end to end in the opening half with Red Hugh's ahead after 18 seconds through Ryan Bonner Coyle and Jack Bradley added a free on three minutes.

Aodh Ruadh hit back with Eoin Doherty from play and a afree to be level by the seventh minute. But then Red Hugh's hit the first goal, Jack Gillespie doing well around the middle and finding Caolan McClintock who turned his man and hit a perfect strike to the net.

They were gifted another point when Tiarnan Kelly's effort was short but Aodh Ruadh 'keeper Matt Gillespie allowed it to deflect over the crossbar.

The Ballyshannon side were creating plenty of chances, but also had some bad wides. Cian Barden (free) and Eoin Doherty after good work by Shane Gillespie cut the deficit to 1-3 to 0-4, but Barden was then wide from a 20m free in front of the posts.

But they began to get some reward with Shane Gillespie pointing and then Harry Howarth fired an unstoppable shot to the Red Hugh's net. Eoin Doherty added a point and suddenly Aodh Ruadh were two clear.

But Red Hugh's came back with the last three points of the game in the dying minutes with three frees from Jack Gillespie and Jack Bradley (2) .

When Aodh Ruadh hit the first six points of the second half to lead by 1-12 to 1-7 after 42 minutes, it seemed as if they were on their way. Callum Doherty, Eoin Doherty (3), Senan Rooney and Cian Rooney were their marksmen.

There was 48 minutes on the clock before Caolan McClintock got Red Hugh's on the scoreboard with a free, but Jack Gillespie then began to take control. He was almost in for a goal but for some great blocking; the rebound fell to Jack Bradley, who was also blocked, before Gillespie fired a third shot, only to see it deflected over the bar.

But the second goal arrived on 51 minutes and it was Jack Gillespie who powered through the middle to level matters at 2-9 to 1-12. A minute later Ryan Bonner Coyle fired over the lead point for Red Hugh's.

Cian Rooney saw a free come back off the post for Aodh Ruadh but the hard working Eoin Doherty intercepted a pass and had his side level again in the 55th minute.

Doherty had a great chance to put Aodh Ruadh ahead, but was just wide before Jack Gillespie punished what looked a soft free at the other end.

In the first minute of added time Callum Doherty was fouled and Eoin Doherty levelled matters once more, but when Jack Gillespie landed a free on 63 minutes for Red Hugh's they again seemed to be on their way.

But then up stepped Shane Gillespie. Firstly after great work by Eugene Doherty, Gillespie levelled and from the kick out, Senan Rooney set up Gillespie and he hooked over what proved to be the winner.

It was heartbreaking for Red Hugh's, who had contributed so much to the contest.

AODH RUADH: Matt Gillespie; Kyle Murray, Adam Clarke, Nathan Owens Kelly; Tiernan Flood Dolan, Eugene Doherty, David Doherty; Senan Rooney (0-1), Shane Gillespie (0-3); Odhran McGarrigle, Mark McGlynn, Harry Howarth (1-0); Cian Barden (0-2,2f), Eoin Doherty (0-8,3f), Shane Brady. Subs., Callum Doherty (0-1), Cian Rooney (0-1), Ryan Keenaghan, Aaron Neilan.



RED HUGH'S: James Doherty; Luke Browne, Oisin McGlinchey, Gareth McGill; Adam Sweeney, Aaron McGlinchey, Tiernan Kelly (0-1); Darragh McMenamin, Cian Gallagher; Cody Laverty, Jack Gillespie (1-4,3f), Jack Bradley (0-3,2f); Caolan McClintock (1-2,1f), Ryan Bonner Coyle (0-2), Kieran Neeson. Sub., Ruairi McLaughlin for McGill.

REFEREE: Leo Devenney (Naomh Colmcille)