MILFORD V ROSTREVOR: Poor start so costly as Milford just lose out

Brave Milford’s Ulster’s Intermediate championship journey came to a dramatic end as they just ran out of time against the Down champions, Rostrevor, in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.



Rostrevor 0-13

Milford 0-12

Just one point separated the Donegal champions and their Down opponents at the finish after Milford came from five points down early in the second half.

And it was the Donegal men who were pressing in injury time as they chased down an equalising score in those closing frantic minutes.

In that time Gary Merritt had a first time strike saved by the Rostrevor keeper and Christopher Barrett had a late wide and a shot on goal blocked in the dying seconds.

Milford probably deserved a draw and extra time. But when they sit down and reflect on the game, they will rue letting Rostrevor build up an early six-point lead.



The Down men got off to a lightning start and hit the game’s opening six points, two each from Caolan Mooney and Conor Magee and one each from Shaun Parr and Conor Doyle. They led 0-6 to 0-0 after 15 minutes.

Caolan Mooney and Conor Magee were dominating around the middle as Milford struggled to get a hand on the ball.

The Donegal champions were restricted to sporadic raidsand on 11 minutes Gary Merritt drew a good save from Jonathan Parr.

The Down keeper got down well to deny Merritt’s first time effort from inside the large rectangle.

Milford were finally up and running on 17 minutes courtesy of a 13 metre Cathal McGettigan free.

And with Padraig Curley replacing Ryan McMahon, the momentum swung the Donegal champions’ way.

Barrett converted on 19, 21 and 30 minutes to reduce the Rostrevor lead to two.

But in injury time, Piaras Kane, from a tight angle, kicked Rostrevor’s first point in 18 minutes to send the Down champions in 0-7 to 0-4 up at half-time.



Joe Morgan and Shaun Parr kicked the first two points of the second period to open up a 0-9 to 0-4 lead.

The Donegal champions refused to buckle and thanks to strikes from Christopher Barrett, Gary Merritt and Luke Barrett, they were back to two, with a little over a quarter hour to play.

And when Cathal McGettigan split the posts with five minutes of normal time remaining the margin was down to one, Rostrevor 0-11 to 0-10.

The Down champions had late points from Conor Doyle and Caolan Mooney, to just one for Milford from the boot of Cathal McGettigan as Milford applied all the late pressure. However, they just left it too late and Rostrevor hung on for victory.

ROSTREVOR: Jonathan Parr; Jonathan Connolly, Darren McElhinney, Jarlath Farrell; Conal Gordan, Niall Farrell, Christopher Magee; Caolan Mooney (0-3, 1f), Conor Magee (0-2); Brian Keenan, Conor Doyle (0-4, 3f), Joe Morgan (0-1); Shaun Parr (0-2), Piaras Kane (0-1), Conor Fegan.

Subs: Jordan Fegan for C Fegan 39; James Donaghey for J Morgan, James Rice for C Magee both on 45; Damian Magee for B Keenan 52.



MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Patrick Peoples, Barry McNulty, T J Evesson; David Curley, Gary Merritt (0-1), Ronan Docherty; Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-5, 5f); Ryan McMahon, Christopher Barrett (0-1), Tony McNamee (0-1); Cathal McGettigan (0-4, 3f), Kane Barrett, Darragh Black.

Subs: Padraig Curley for R McMahon 17; Anthony Fisher for R Docherty 25; Kyle Black for P Curley, black card 48; Johnny Logue for K Barrett 52;

REFEREE: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)