KILCAR V SLAUGHTNEIL: Ulster dream is over for Kilcar

Kilcar bowed out of the Ulster Club Championship after a great battle with an impressive Slaughtneil side in Healy Park, Omagh on Saturday night.

Kilcar . . . 0-17

Slaughtneil . . . 2-17

The only difference between the sides was that the Derry and Ulster champions were clinical. They had just two wides in the game and were brilliant at keeping possession.

But despite that, Kilcar put it up to them and they created at least four good goal chances and failed to take any of them. If they had taken half of them, then who knows how it would have turned out.

The first half was certainly divided into two quarters. Slaughtneil led by 0-6 to 0-1 after 17 minutes but by half-time Kilcar were ahead by 0-8 to 0-7.

The Kilcar side again looked nervous although they created two great goal chances in the opening half, both denied by last ditch saves from Slaughtneil.

Cormac O'Doherty had Slaughtneil on the board inside 35 seconds, but Patrick McBrearty levelled from a free after Ryan McHugh was fouled.

Christopher Bradley from a 45 had the Derry side back in front before the first Kilcar goal chance. Patrick McBrearty almost lost possession on the 45m line, but recovered it and cut through the middle but his shot was deflected for a '45' by the Slaughtneil 'keeper.

The missed opportunity seemed to be a big turning point as Slaughtneil took control to rattle off four points from Shane McGuigan (free), Christopher Bradley (2) and a great effort from Meehaul McGrath.

Ryan McHugh won a free for Patrick McBrearty to hit Kilcar's second point on 18 minutes and they had a great goal chance a minute later when Ryan McHugh and Andrew McClean set up Conor Doherty but Karl McKaigue got a block to deny him a goal. From the '45' Kilcar went short and Patrick McBrearty pointed.

Two points points inside a minute from Patrick McBrearty (free after Eoin McHugh hauled down) and Andrew McClean after a patient move and the lead was down to one, 0-6 to 0-5.

Slaughtneil showed their class with a point from Cormac O'Doherty after stringing together over 30 passes, but Kilcar had the momentum. With Brendan Rogers keeping Patrick McBrearty in a hug around midfield, Stephen McBrearty broke free to point. In added time, Kilcar turned over a short kick out and Mark McHugh levelled matters and from the kick-out Patrick McBrearty was given space and he took his time before pointing and leaving Kilcar ahead at the break.

Shane McGuigan had Slaughtneil level within 20 seconds of the restart but Eoin McHugh won the kick-out, went on a run before being fouled and Patrick McBrearty pointed from 45m. But again Slaughtneil hit back through Brian Cassidy.

But Ciaran McGinley came forward to hit the target from just inside the 45 for a 0-10 to 0-9 lead with just four minutes played.

It was all action as Shane McGuigan levelled and Karl McKaigue came forward to edge Slaughtneil back in front with less then 38 minutes on the clock. Padrraig Cassidy doubled the lead with a great effort with the outside of his right.

Stephen McBrearty was wide for Kilcar as Chrissy McKaigue came forward to point and then Se McGuigan was in for a goal with still on 11 minutes on the second half clock.

It was a big turnaround with Slaughtneil hitting 1-6 to Kilcar's two points. The Donegal side also lost Ciaran McGinley to injury after taking a heavy hit from Patsy Bradley.

Once in front, Slaughtneil showed off their great possession game. Meehaul McGrath added a point. Barry McGinley and Patrick McBrearty had points for Kilcar but they didn't have the same danger that they showed in the opening half.

Can't think of a higher standard club football game recently than Slaughtneil and Kilcar. Never paused. Slaughtneil will take stopping now. — Colm Keys (@KeysColm) November 11, 2017

Any pass that went astray was punished best underlined on 50 minutes when Christopher Bradley broke clear to have an easy point.

Kilcar did have a goal chance but Patrick McBrearty was closed down and Ryan McHugh's effort was blocked.

Christopher Bradley had Slaughtneil's first wide of the game from a free on 53 minutes before Matthew McClean loanded a great score for Kilcar.

Kilcar had yet another goal chance but again Conor Doherty was denied by a last ditch save before Eoin McHugh cut the lead to four with 56 minutes on the clock.

But the lights went out for Kilcar when Ronan Bradley got free and sent Shane McGuigan through and he picked out Christopher Bradley for the second Slaughtneil goal.

Scorers - Kilcar: Patrick McBrearty 0-10,5f; Mark McHugh, Stephen McBrearty, Andrew McClean, Barry McGinley, Ciaran McGinley, Matthew McClean and Eoin McHugh 0-1 each.

Slaughtneil: Christopher Bradley 1-5,f,45; Shane McGuigan 0-3,1f; Se McGuigan 1-0; Cormac O'Doherty 0-2 Brian Cassidy 0-2; Meehaul McGrath 0-2; Karl McKaigue, Christopher McKaigue, Padraig Cassidy 0-1 each.

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Ryan McHugh, Michael Hegarty, Barry Shovlin; Ciaran McGinley, Mark McHugh; Stephen McBrearty, Eoin McHugh, Conor Doherty; Andrew McClean, Patrick McBrearty, Stephen Shovlin. Subs., Matthew McClean for S McBrearty 41; Mark Sweeney for C McGinley 43; Brian O'Donnell for C McShane 60

SLAUGHTNEIL: Antoin McMullan: Paul McNeill, Brendan Rogers, Karl McKaigue; Francis McEldowney, Christopher McKaigue, Keelan Feeney; Patsy Bradley, Padraig Cassidy; Ronan Bradley, Shane McGuigan, Meehaul McGrath; Christopher Bradley, Se McGuigan, Cormac O'Doherty. Subs., Brian Cassidy for C O'Doherty 32; Barry McGuigan for P Bradley 60

REFEREE: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)