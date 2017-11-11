St. Naul's are into the Donegal U-21B final after win over Naomh Muire

St Naul’s booked their place in the U-21B final following an eight point win over Naomh Muire in O’Donnell Park.



St Naul’s 2-9

Naomh Muire 0-7



The winners were the better side but the eight point winning margin may be somewhat flattering for the Enda Lynch managed outfit.

John Relihan scored their second goal with literally the last kick of the game. Indeed, the game was still alive up to the time Daniel Meehan forced home their first in the middle of the second period.

But the winners were the better balanced 15 over the 60 plus minutes.

And in a game where they won all the key battles, Peadar Mogan, Jimmy Burke, Cathal McGlynn, Jimmy Murray, Brendan McCole and Daniel Meehan were the standout players for the victors,

However, they are going to have to sharpen up on their shooting. They hit 13 wides, six in the first half.

St Naul’s did all the early pressing and scored the opening two scores inside the first five minutes.

Gavin Mulreany came up the field to nail the opener from a 40 metre.

And three minutes later Cathal McGlynn got into an advanced position to take from Jimmy Murray to slot over the second.

And Ryan McBrearty was desperately unlucky when he was denied by the butt of the upright when his angled strike from ten yards rebounded into the arms of the keeper.

But with Jamie Boyle and Jamie McGee both shadowing Peadar Mogan, Naomh Muire came more into the game.

Darren Sweeney got the men from the Rosses up and running with a well struck point on the 11 minute mark.

And it was all aboard three minutes later when Jack Boyle nailed a free from a tight angle out on the left hand kicking into the clubhouse goals.

St Naul’s continued to dominate in the possession stakes, but the teams were level twice in the second quarter.

And Naomh Muire led once (0-4 to 0-3) thanks to two well struck points from midfielder Ultan Boyle with a little over ten minutes remaining.

But a well executed point from the hard working Jamie Murray and one from the elusive Mogan saw St Naul’s lead by two, 0-6 to 0-4, at half-time.

Cathal McGlynn, with his second of the day, stretched the St Naul’s lead out to three for the first time in the contest within 40 seconds of the restart.

But St Naul’s continued to squander chances and two quick Naomh Muire points including the score of the game from John McGarvey saw the margin back to the minimum, with a little over ten minutes remaining.

St Naul’s, by this stage had racked up 11 wides, five in the first half.

St Naul’s were the better and more balanced outfit, but thanks to Jack Boyle, John McGarvey, Ultan Boyle and Daniel Ward, Naomh Muire were clinging on.

But a St Naul’s goal in the middle of the half proved the decisive score.

The goal came when the ball was flicked out of the hands of Declan McGeady, as he took the ball under his own crossbar by Daniel Meehan, who also seemed to force the keeper over the line.

But the goal stood and St Naul’s were four in front for the first time with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Gavin Mulreany and Mogan added points and Daniel Sharkey scored Naomh Muire’s only point of the final quarter before John Relihan added the gloss with the second goal on the stroke of time.

St Naul’s will now face either Milford or Sean MacCumhaill’s in the final.



ST NAUL'S: Gavin Mulreany(0-2,2f); Jimmy Burke, Daniel Gallagher, Cathal McGlynn (0-2); John Relihan (1-0), Conor Gavigan, Martin Breslin; Brendan McCole, Jamie Murray (0-1); Ian Campbell, Peadar Mogan (0-3), Sean Griffin; Ryan McBrearty, Daniel Meehan (1-1), Sean Meehan. Subs: Freddie Cullen for S Griffin 36; Sean Griffin for B McBrearty 49; Dylan McGroary for C McGlynn 59.



NAOMH MUIRE: Declan McGeady; Ronan Duffy, Cian Boyle, Jack O'Donnell; Sean Burns, Jamie Boyle, Declan Ward; Ultan Boyle (0-2), Jack Boyle(0-2,1f); Daniel Ward, Jamie McGee, Conor White; Darren Sweeney (0-1), John McGarvey (0-1), Daniel Sharkey (0-1).



REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh)