GAME POSTPONED: Donegal Junior champions Naomh Colmcille's game in Ulster semi-final postponed due to bereavement

Due to the death of Naomh Colmcille Club President James Dowds, the Ulster JFC Semi Final between Naomh Colmcille and Tattyreagh scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed.

The late Mr. Dowds has been a lifelong member of the club and served as chairman for a long number of years.



This game has been refixed for:

Saturday 18th November

AIB Ulster JFC Semi Final (6.30pm, ET if necessary)

Naomh Colmcille (Donegal) V Tattyreagh (Tyrone) at Celtic Park

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dowds family and the Naomh Colmcille club at this time.



Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam uasal