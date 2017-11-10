St. Mary's, Convoy beat Carndonagh after extra time

It took extra-time to decide Friday night's Donegal U-21C final as St. Mary's, Convoy just about managed to get the better of Carndonagh in a highly entertaining decider in Convoy.

St. Mary's, Convoy . . . 2-13

Carndonagh . . . 2-10

(after extra time)

In a superb game of football, little separated the sides over hour, and then again in the 20 minutes of extra time.

However, Convoy got the scores that mattered in the second period of extra-time to eventually seal the victory.

Simon McGlynn scored two goals in the second half for Convoy - the second of which came right at the death to send the game to extra time.

Carndonagh had led at half-time by 1-5 to 0-6 but McGlynn's goal in the early stages of the second half helped Convoy into a 1-6 to 1-5 lead.

Carndonagh looked to be on their way to victory when they struck for their second goal only for McGlynn to find the net with the game in injury time. It meant the scores were level at 2-6 apiece.

There was still time for both teams to raise white flags before the finish. But with the teams level again at 2-7 apiece on the full-time whistle, it meant extra time was needed.

After an exciting first period of ten minutes, Convoy were a point to the good, leading 2-11 to 2-10.

A point from John Toye and a free from Paddy Dolan saw Convoy eventually seal the win with three points to spare.

It's another memorable victory in what's been a terrific season for the club. The club were also crowned Division Four champions as well as Junior B championship winners.