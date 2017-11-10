Daniel Clarke and Naomh Colmcille on the way up

Daniel Clarke turned 21 earlier this year and already 2017 has a been a good year for the Naomh Colmcille midfielder.

Clarke will be in the heart of the challenge when Naomh Colmcille, the Donegal junior champions, face Tattyreagh, the Tyrone champions, in the Ulster Junior Championship semi-final on Sunday in Celtic Park.

The flame-haired midfielder began the year with Donegal in the Dr McKenna Cup and a was member of Declan Bonner’s Ulster U-21 championship winning team.

“I played against Jordanstown in the Dr McKenna Cup, and a couple of warm-up games for the U-21s,” said Daniel.

“I didn’t get any game-time in the U-21 championship, but it was a very good team and a very strong squad of players.”

Nonetheless, Daniel enjoyed the experience and saw what it was like to play football at the highest level.

“It was a great experience to be part of the U-21 squad and see the training and the level of commitment required and what it takes to be to be successful.

“It was a real eye-opener and being honest you just wonder where they get the time to give such commitment.”

Naomh Colmcille may have missed their number one target of winning promotion out of Division Four, but they have enjoyed a great run in the championship.

They defeated a strong Red Hugh’s in the Donegal county final and they followed that win up with a good win against a highly rated Ballymachugh in the Ulster quarter-final.

“Promotion was the number one target. But we missed out in the last game losing to Convoy by a point and we were pipped by Na Rossa for the second promotion spot.

“It was disappointing because we have a number of good young lads coming through from minor and we were hoping to be playing in Division Three next season.

“Division Three is a better standard of football and you have a better chance of holding onto those young lads if they know they are going to be playing at a better level.

“But we missed out and hopefully now that we are going to be playing in the Intermediate championship next year we can hold onto them.

“Mark Friel, PJ McBrearty and Odhran Downey are the young lads that have come up from minor this season and they have really strengthened the squad.

“This is the first season in years that we have strength on the bench. In the past we may have had two or three players you could call on if someone picked up an injury, but now we have five or six.

“This makes a big difference the higher up you go and the further we go in the championship.”

Naomh Colmcille defeated Ballymachugh 1-8 to 0-7. Daniel scored two points, one from a free; Matthew Crossan hit 0-4 and John Fullerton hit the goal against the Cavan champions.

“We didn’t play at all well against Ballymachugh. We wasted a lot of chances up front and kicked ten wides; it was the defence that saw us over the line.

“We are going to have to play a lot better against Tattyreagh.”

Eoghan Murray, Jarlath McDonagh and Brendan Armstrong scored the goals for Tattyreagh, as they put the Jack McCarron and Dick Clerkin-powered Currin, the Monaghan champions, to the sword in their quarter-final.

Naomh Colmcille manager Ryan McKinley watched the Tyrone champions in their 3-14 to 2-12 win over Currin.

“Ryan was up at the Tattyreagh-Currin game and he picked up a few things alright,” Clarke said. “By all accounts Tattyreagh are a good side. They beat a good Currin in their last game. But being honest we will be concentrating on our own game and getting it right.

“We are in good form and the attitude is good and the training has been going well. We are looking forward to the game.

“And we are confident if we improve on our shooting and play as well as we can, we will be in with a good chance of making it to the final.”

Daniel has not received a call-up from new Donegal manager Declan Bonner. But if he continues to play as he has in recent games on Sunday and hopefully an Ulster final, he may once again start 2018 in a green and gold shirt.