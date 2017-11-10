Bonner completes backroom team with new goalkeeping coach

Former Letterkenny Rovers and St Eunan’s player, Andrew McGovern, is the new Donegal goalkeeping coach.

This was confirmed by Declan Bonner at the weekend as he completed his management/backroom team.

The American born McGovern grew up in Letterkenny and played with Letterkenny Rovers and St. Eunan's. He also won two All-Ireland senior soccer titles with St Eunan’s College and has been working with county development squads in recent years.

Na Rossa clubman, Packie McDyre, is the new man in charge of logistics.

Meanwhile, Naomh Ultan player Alan Lyons, has been added to the Donegal development squad and is currently on a strength and conditioning programme.

“Alan is one of a number of lads that are currently training with our development squad and we will see how he goes over the next ten weeks,” said Bonner.

Now that he has his management team in place the Donegal boss is looking to get down to pre-season training at the beginning of next month.

“We are back training on December 1st, under rule we are not allowed get together before that. But once we do get going we are going to have to hit the ground running.

“Our first game in the Dr McKenna Cup is on January 3rd and we have an early start to the league.

“The first league game is on January 28th, in Killarney.”

The draw for the Dr. McKenna Cup is due to be held shortly.

The full Donegal backroom team is John McElholm (head coach), Karl Lacey (technical coach) and Gary Boyle (technical coach), Andrew McGovern (goalkeeper coach), Anthony McGrath (psychology/performance manager), Paul Fisher (strength and conditioning coach), Ronan Doherty (nutritionist), medical team, Dr. Kevin Moran and Cathal Ellis (head physiotherapist), Chris Byrne (video analysis), Packie McDyre (logistics), Barry McBride (kitman).