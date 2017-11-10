The man who Milford are glad came back - Gary Merritt

Donegal Intermediate champions, Milford taken on Rostrevor of Down in the Ulster semi-final in Armagh on Sunday and all involved are glad that Gary Merritt has returned to play Gaelic football with his local club.

Merritt, Milford’s defender and latest recruit to Declan Bonner’s Donegal senior squad, is glad to be back playing Gaelic Football.

The 24-year-old corner back, a stylish underage soccer player, capped for Ireland at U15/U16 and Schoolboys level once had ambitions when growing up of becoming a professional footballer.

He trialled with a number of big English clubs including Southampton, Ipswich, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Newcastle. And he came close to signing on the dotted line for both Southampton and Newcastle.

“Southampton and Newcastle were interested in signing me. But a change of management at both at the time meant nothing came of the moves,” explained Gary.

“I was only 15 at the time and when I think of it now I wasn’t ready for the move away from home, because I'm a home bird.”

Gary was part of a quartet of talented Donegal players who played U-15 for Ireland at the same time. The others were Patrick McBrearty, Karl McHugh (now with Motherwell) and Brian McGroary (who was forced to retire due to injury after spending time at Wolves, Derry City and Finn Harps).

Gary played Gaelic with Milford and soccer with Milford United before being snapped up by Finn Harps at 14.

The move to Finn Park put the brakes on his Gaelic playing days.

“I had started playing Gaelic with Milford at eight under Shaun Paul Barrett and I played up to u-13 but then when I joined Harps, I had to give up Gaelic. I wasn’t allowed play it by Harps.”

Gary played underage with Harps and after winning the U-19 league, he played a number of games with the Harps seniors, until he suffered a serious enough groin injury.

During his underage soccer days, Gary, missed out on playing U-16 and minor with Milford.

However he returned to play U-21 and won an U-21B championship.

“I was 20 at the time and it was always my intention to play Gaelic after things didn’t work out with a move cross channel in soccer.

“I really had enjoyed playing Gaelic and I found when I came back that I had not lost my love for the game and I’m delighted that I came back.”

There are a whole lot of people around Milford including team management, players and supporters who are glad that Gary is back too and playing well.

Milford defeated Killeavy, 1-8 to 0-8, last time out in the quarter-final.

Tony McNamee scored 1-2, Luke Barrett and Cathal McGettigan posted 0-3 each, Darragh Black and Kane Barrett hit 0-2 each and Ronan Docherty 0-1 were the Milford scorers.

The Killeavy game was in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh, and Milford and Gary Merritt are back in the Armagh venue again for next Sunday’s semi-final against Down champions, Rostrevor.

“It is good that we know the pitch and what the surroundings are like at the Athletic Grounds. Hopefully we will get another good performance again and please God we will get the result on the day.”

St Bronagh’s, Rostrevor were six points winners (1-13 to 0-10) over St Brigid’s, Belfast, in their quarter-final.

Former Australian Rules player and Down star Caolan Mooney scored the goal from midfield for Rostrevor.

And Mooney also scored a point and his Down team mate Conor Fegan 0-6, in the win over the Antrim champions.

“Danny (O’Donnell, the Milford manager) has been telling us a few things about Rostrevor.

“They are a good side and we’re going into the game as massive underdogs

“That is the way we like it but we also know that we can compete and please God if we get a performance I feel we are capable of getting a result on the day,” said Merritt, who said that Milford were now in bonus territory.

“At the start of the year the main target was to win the Intermediate championship and to stay in Division One.

“Playing in Ulster last weekend against Killeavy was bonus territory,” he said.

Asked about his involvement with the Donegal senior panel, he said: “Declan (Bonner) rang me on the Wednesday after the county final and invited me into the squad. We are doing strength and conditioning at the minute and we won’t get down to training until December,” said Merritt.

But before that the talented Milford man is chasing a place in the Ulster Intermediate final.