Tenders to be sought for Donegal County Training Centre building in Convoy

Donegal GAA officials expect to see big movement on the development of the county’s new training centre in Convoy in 2018.

This follows approval at Monday night’s county committee to move the building of the new dressing/clubrooms to the tender process.

It is hoped to begin building work on the new facility towards the end of the Spring 2018, with completion in Spring 2019.

“It has been a long process but we are finally ready to move on and we plan on having the tenders out in the next week to ten days,” said county chairman, Sean Dunnion.

“It may have been a long process but we are very happy with the final design and it will be a fine facility when it is completed.”

The tender process is expected to take four to six weeks. And once the tenders are returned and a contractor is identified the details will go before the Donegal county committee for approval.

For commercial reasons the chairman did not wish to divulge the cost they had made provision for in the finances.

However, it is understood a figure of in the region of €1.7 million is the estimated cost of completing the overall development.

That figure also covers the cost of a spectator stand and fencing around the main playing pitch and other ancillary work to complete the project.

“We have still some way to go to complete the development with the building of a stand and the development of the fifth playing field.

“But the building of the new dressing/clubrooms is a major piece of the jigsaw.

“When we have it completed it will mean we can then do the remainder of the work over a period.”

The new facility will be a two storey building consisting of seven dressingrooms, two referees dressingrooms, public toilets, a medical room and a plant and machinery storage area on the ground floor.

The second floor will contain a meeting room, administration offices, a 180 square metre hall/function room, toilets and a kitchenette.

The development is being funded by grants from Croke Park and the Sports Capital grant and the board’s own resources and a bank loan.

“We already have grants of over €500,000 in place, made up of €300,000 from the Sports Capital fund and €205,000 from Croke Park.

“We will also be running a major fundraising drive at the beginning of 2018 and we are also in discussions with our bank regarding a loan.

“Once the tenders are back and the winning contract is identified we will be going back to the clubs for approval.

“And once that is done we would hope to get down to work straight away. We would hope to get work underway by April of next year and hopefully all going well we would hope to have the building completed by the following April.”

The development at Convoy began in 2010 and seven years on now has four full sized playing fields fully functional with two of them floodlit.

Two of these pitches have been in operation for a number of years while the second two came into use early this year.

It is believed in the regional of €3 million has been spent on the development to date and that includes the purchase price of €1.25 million.