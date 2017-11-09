Naomh Colmcille player cleared after investigation into Donegal club league game

A Naomh Colmcille player at the centre of an investigation following an incident in a club game back in August has been cleared.

The Donegal Competitions Control Committee, following an investigation into the incident, found there was no evidence to link the player to the injury suffered in the incident.

The incident happened in a league game between Naomh Colmcille and St Mary’s, Convoy, back in August.

In the incident, a St Mary’s player received a serious injury towards the end of the game and was hospitalised afterwards.

The investigation was launched after the Donegal board received a request from the Convoy club to investigate the incident.