Teresa Doherty setting her sights on title No. 10

When Teresa Doherty gets around to planning out her race schedule for 2018, she’ll have a big red ring around the date for the Donegal Cross Country Championships.

Next year, the Kinlough native will chase an amazing tenth county cross country title, underlining her status as one of the best ever middle distance female athletes in the north west.

At 39 years of age, her performance in last Sunday’s event at her home club in Finn Valley, was up there with the best of her eight previous wins. She had around 90 seconds to spare over her closest challenger, the talented Nakita Burke of Letterkenny AC, and from early on in the 5k race, never really looked in any danger.

“I just went out from the start,” Teresa said. “I didn’t really know how it was going to go. I’ve been training okay, but I’d missed a few long runs which was a bit of a concern before Sunday.

“But thankfully it went well. It was a lovely morning. The course was good, and the conditions, thankfully, were pretty much okay for our race. It went well and it’s always nice when you win.”

The victory saw Teresa regain a title that was won by Letterkenny’s Caitriona Jennings last year. Doherty didn’t take part in 2016 as the race took place just two months after the birth of her daughter, Aine.

The first three finishers in the Donegal Senior Men's Cross Country Championships on Sunday, from left, Chris Johnston (Finn Valley) who was second, with Letterkenny AC pair, Karol Duggan (winner) and Ciaran Doherty who was third.



She first won the event in 2007, and won it every year after that, apart from in 2008 when she placed second behind Tir Chonaill AC’s Michelle Harvey.

“It’s always a fantastic event,” Teresa said.

“It’s not just about the individual race. It’s a team event as well and it’s probably one of the main races each year.”

Teresa, who is married to Meenbanad native Ciaran Doherty of Letterkenny AC, took some time out from athletics following the arrival of Aine in September of last year.

“I’d hoped to get back to the running as soon as I could,” she said.

“But I got speaking to Lizzie Lee who is a marathon runner from Cork, and she told me to take at least two months off after the baby was born.

“So that’s what I did. In fact, my first race back was the Boxing Day 5k at Finn Valley. I remember I ran around 20 minutes and I was absolutely wrecked afterwards.

“But after that, things soon began to come together and I’d a good enough year.”

Teresa, who is a daughter of Mattie and Mary McGloin of Gubercreeney in Kinlough, first rose to prominence in the sport when competing for Sacred Heart, Ballyshannon where she was coached by Pat McManus.

Her passion for the sport shows no sign of abating and what made her win that extra bit special last Sunday was that little Aine was there to give her a welcome hug at the finish line.

There was a special hug too for Aine’s dad who finished an impressive third in the men’s race.

Next up for Teresa is the national cross country championships in just over two weeks’ time.

“That’s another big event and I’m really looking forward to it too,” she said.

“I think my best finish in the nationals was around 8th place. The standard is always really good and you just never know how you’ll do until the day.

“Hopefully I can run well again.”