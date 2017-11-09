Swimming success for Creevy NS, Ballyshannon

Creevy NS boys had great success at the recent Ulster Schools swimming Championships in Bangor.

Darragh Summerville was a Gold medalist and Ulster Champion in Backstroke and silver medalist in Freestyle.

The Creevy Boys Relay team of Dáire Mc Devitt, James Monaghan, Darragh Summerville and Alan Vaughan are also gold medalists and Ulster champions in the medley relay and silver medalists in the freestyle relay. (The boys still have another year in this age group which makes their win even more impressive)

The boys now go forward to represent Ulster in the All Ireland Finals in February.