THE SPORTING DIARY: Jimmy Harte, James McClean and the Poppy

Jimmy Harte, James McClean and the Poppy

It created a bit of a stir last week. Jimmy Harte in his online column ‘Heart of the Matter’ claiming that James McClean’s actions in not wearing the poppy on his West Brom shirt as ‘misplaced’.

Just like this article, Jimmy’s piece is a column and reflects a personal opinion. The Harte family have been closely associated with reconciliation and also remembering the ‘Irish dead’ of World Wars, World War 1 in particular.

The column certainly got people’s reaction, with many critical of the piece. The poppy is regarded as being a British emblem, always has been regarded as thus. And given that there is still a rawness about past actions of the British in Ireland, the wearing of the poppy is anathema to many Irish people.

My own view is that everyone is entitled to their own opinion. James McClean has his reasons and opinion and is entitled to that. His is a brave decision, because he has taken plenty of abuse from so-called football supporters as a result. It continued on Saturday last at Huddersfield and will continue into the future. But while Jimmy Harte feels his actions are misplaced, I’m sure he also respects his decision, and he wished him well when playing for Ireland in the big play-off games this weekend. And given that Harte himself is a huge soccer fan, his decision to express his own personal opinion on the matter was not taken lightly.

The column and reaction got me thinking about ‘The North’ and about the slow turning wheel of change.

Yesterday (Wednesday) was the 30th anniversary of the Enniskillen Bombing, which provided us with one of the turning points in our history. I remember travelling to a National Football League game when the news broke. But it was the reaction of one man to the bombing which remains clear - Gordon Wilson lost his daughter in the carnage, yet became a voice for peace which was heard above the noise of any bomb.

Recently also, I noticed a tweet from a good friend, well-known sports photographer, Oliver McVeigh, who many will see at sporting events, especially GAA games. The Donaghmore, Tyrone man lost his brother, Columba, 42 years ago when he was abducted and murdered and buried in a bog in Monaghan. The family’s campaign to have Columba’s body returned and buried in the family plot continues. It was the dear wish of his mother, Vera, who sadly passed away ten years ago.

Oliver’s tweet (below) shows the hurt that has been visited on the family as part of The Troubles.

Then a couple of weeks ago we were told a different (but similar) story by Joe Brolly in his column in the Sunday Independent, of the Antrim man, Peadar Heffron, a member of the Kickhams Creggan GAA club, who decided to join the PSNI. And what a price he paid for the decision.

He and his family had been prominent members of the club but he had been warned not to join the PSNI. That was in 2003. But he proceeded and was then frozen out by the club.

The officer suffered devastating injuries after a dissident republican booby trap bomb detonated under his car near his Co Antrim home while travelling to work at Grosvenor Road station in Belfast in 2010.

His right leg was amputated and lower body injuries mean he uses both a urostomy and colostomy bags as part of his daily routine.

Peadar’s story is just another in a long line. Just like James McClean’s issue with the poppy, there is still a lot of healing needed.

We have a long road to travel yet before we get to Jimmy Harte’s ‘Promised Land’ but we can get there; and we will need more Gordon Wilsons to be heard to shorten that road.

Tír Chonaill Abú

The best of luck to all three teams from Donegal in the Ulster Club semi-finals this weekend. It would be something special to see all three in Ulster finals. The target has been set by Setanta, winning the Ulster Junior Hurling title.