Paddy Carr linked to Donegal U-20 GAA manager post

Paddy Carr, who was linked to the Donegal senior job earlier this year, is now rumoured to be interested in the Donegal U-20 post, which will be filled in the next few weeks.

The Fanad native, who is presently manager of Ballymun Kickhams, was part of the interview panel which selected Declan Bonner for the Donegal senior post. Carr played senior football for Donegal in the late 1970s, early 1980s and has held managerial posts at intercounty and club level in different counties.

Gary McDaid and Shaun Paul Barrett were the two prominent names that have been linked with the new Donegal U-20 football manager position for some time.

Shaun Paul Barrett is the outgoing county minor manager. The Milford clubman stepped down following Donegal’s first round exit at the hands of Antrim, in this season’s Ulster Championship.

He was a candidate for the Donegal senior job which has been filled by Declan Bonner.

Gary McDaid, the man credited with Glenswilly championship success in recent years, was also nominated for the senior manager’s job but withdrew from the race.

It is believed, he withdrew to concentrate on the U-20 job. The Democrat has learned that he has Eamon McGee and Francie Friel - last season’s U-17 manager - in his management team.

Donegal informed the county’s 40 clubs last week they were seeking expressions of interest in the position.

The closing date for expressions of interest is the close of business Wednesday next November 15th.