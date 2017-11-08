Cork City agree deal for Ramelton's Barry McNamee

League and cup winners Cork City have announced the signing of Donegal's Barry McNamee.

The Ramelton man has joined the Leesiders from Derry City where he played over 150 league games.

it's a big move for the 25-year-old and he said he's delighted to get the deal sorted.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, McNamee said: “I am thrilled to get it done. It was a tough season at Derry with everything that happened, so I took my time to think about everything, and I decided that this was the right move for me.

“I got ten goals in the league this season, which was my highest return so far and I am hoping to push on again next year. I want to score more and set up more. I want to be part of the team that has just won the league and I want to win more trophies.”

McNamee is looking forward to making his mark at a club which plays such an important part in the city.

“The way the fans fill Turner’s Cross, it’s hard to compare it with anywhere else in the league," he said.

"It shows the passion in the city for the club and it is great to be a part of it. I have come down here because I want to win trophies.”

City boss John Caulfield said: “Barry is a fantastic, creative player. He is a perfect player to come into our team, he is energetic, has lots of experience and is coming into the prime of his career.”

“He is another fantastic signing for us. He scores goals from midfield and he also creates a lot, he can open defences up and he is exactly the type of player we want to bring to the club.”

