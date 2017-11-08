Amber Barrett scoops Player of the Year award

Donegal's Amber Barrett was the star of the Continental Tyres Women's National League awards as she scooped the Player of the Year and Golden Boot awards.

It brings the curtain down on a fantastic season for the Milford woman who has been such a leading light in Peamount United's season.

Barrett pipped UCD Waves midfielder Karen Duggan and Cork striker Clare Shine to the Senior Player of the Year award after a fantastic season which has helped her breakthrough into Colin Bell's Republic of Ireland Women's senior squad.

With an outstanding 16 goals during the campaign, the Peamount ace was also crowned the Irish Daily Mail Golden Boot winner. Noonan pipped Peamount duo Heather Payne and Niamh Farrelly to the Young Player of the Year award.

Barrett said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to stand here with the Player of the Year award and the Golden Boot award.

"I've got to thank all of my team-mates and the staff at Peamount United who've really helped me find another level this season and has helped me break into the international team as well. I decided to give up my other sport during the season and that has really helped me concentrate on improving my game.

"It was tough to finish second in the league behind Wexford Youths but it shows the quality we've got in the young squad we have and I'm positive we'll bounce back next season and provide another title challenge.

"It's been a fantastic season and after a short break, I can't wait to get back next season and hopefully continue to improve for Peamount but also help Ireland get to a World Cup."

Following Cork City WFC's Continental Tyres FAI Women's Cup final win last Sunday, Saoirse Noonan was crowned the Young Player of the Year, while the Team of the Year was also announced at the ceremony at the Guinness Storehouse, Dublin.

The Continental Tyres Women's National League 2017 Team of the Year:

Goalkeeper: Amanda Budden (Cork City WFC)

Defenders: Claire Walsh (UCD Waves), Niamh Prior (Shelbourne Ladies), Chloe Moloney (Peamount United), Ciara McNamara (Cork City WFC)

Midfielders: Karen Duggan (UCD Waves), Kylie Murphy (Wexford Youths WFC), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Peamount United) Claire O'Riordan (Wexford Youths WFC), Clare Shine (Cork City WFC)

PHOTO: Peamount United striker Amber Barrett with the Senior Player of the Year award at the Continental Tyres Women's National League awards, Guinness Storehouse.