Donegal GAA Club Call round-up

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers for the 31st of October are 5.2.6.4.1.8.7.3. Eamon Moy matched 4 numbers and won €60. Jackpot for the 7th of November is €7200

Well done to the U21 team who defeated Dungloe/NaRossa in the A county Quarter Final in Dunfanaghy on Sunday. Glenfin Team: Liam O’Meara; Shane O’Donnell, David Carr, Darren Marley; Packie McGrath, Aodhfin McGlynn, Karl McGlynn; Conor McBride,Jason Morrow; Matthew McGinley, Owen Donnellan,Kyle O’Meara; Ethan O’Donnell,Stephen Carr, Shane Moy. Sub used: Dylan McGlynn.

The Bord na nOg 'Guest Tea' is on Friday November 24th at 8pm. This will be held in the Club House. All children from U-8 to minor will benefit from the funds raised at this. Tables can be shared with two people hosting a table. Approximately ten people at each table. Food suggested was sandwiches, scones, desserts. Please text Fainche Dorrian with name (s) if willing to host a table 086 8496827.

The Bord na nOg AGMwill take place on Tuesday 28th November at 7.30pm. If you are unable to attend AGM but are interested in helping out with any particular age group, please text Paul McGlynn 086 8719166.

The Bord na nOg Presentation Night is on Sunday the 3rd of December from 5pm until 7pm.

The ladies county board agm is on the 19th of November anyone wanting to put any nominations or motions forward please forward them to Jackie O’Meara before the 5th of November.

URRIS

The Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn last week were 2, 4, 10 and 16. The €15 winners were Tom Diver, Benduff, Carndonagh, Kathleen Friel, Dunaff,Josephine Diver, Tullagh, Mary Duffy, Urris, Lucy Doherty, Tiernasligo, Urris. The jackpot was not won. This week's jackpot is now €4,260.

Thanks to all who supported our Quiz Night on Friday night. A great wee night was had by all and we came away definitely "Knowing our Parish" a lot better. Thanks to Maresa and Enda of the Rusty Nail for allowing us to host the quiz and for sponsoring prizes and the lovely food provided to all teams. A special word of praise to Danny Kelly for all the hard work in organising and setting all the questions. Thanks to Phelim Davenport our quiz master and all who helped in any way on the night.

Tickets are now on sale from the club for this draw. 100% of all proceeds are retained by the club. Tickets are €10 each. The first prize Renault Car, travel voucher to value of €2,000, All Ireland hurling and football final 2018 packages.

The club meeting is on Monday November 13th at 8.30pm in the clubhouse.

Good luck to all from the club taking part in Scor Na nOg on Friday night in the Moville Hall.

The agm will takes place on Sunday November 26th in the clubhouse at 6pm. A very important meeting of the year and all adult club members are invited to attend. Any nominations or motions should be sent to club secretary, Edward Mc Laughlin , Tullagh, Clonmany by Wednesday November 15th.

MALIN

The annual 'Know Your Parish Quiz' will take place on Saturday 11th November at 8.30pm, upstairs in our clubhouse. The Ireland match will be on on the big screen, with the quiz starting afterwards, so come along for both. This is always a great nights fun, so save the date and get your team ready! It's never too early to get preparing on your local knowledge.

The tickets for our underage Christmas draw are out throughout the parish. There are five great prizes, tickets cost €2 each or six tickets for €10. The draw will take place on Sunday 17th of December at the Malin Bingo.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €550. The numbers drawn were 1-7-4-6-3-5-2. The €50 winner was Pat McDaid (Crua), Ballynahona, Glengad. Next week’s jackpot is €600.

This year’s dinner dance will be held on the of 20th of January. The AGM will be held on the 3rd of December.

The under 16 boys gave it their best but lost out in their Division Two championship semi-final against Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon before losing Malin 2-06 Aodh Ruadh 3-17.

Members are reminded that the clubhouse, upstairs function room and sports hall are available for private parties/functions, meetings as well as classes, indoor football etc. The clubhouse function room has bar, kitchen, toilet, table and chairs etc. and stage and sound facilities for any community event. For booking information contact John McLaughlin (JM) on 0863858654 for upstairs bookings or Susan Byrne for gym and sports hall bookings on 0867832242.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Massive congratulations to our U13 boys and management on winning the county final on Saturday. This team and management put in a lot of work all year round and they got their just rewards.

The Under-21s played Cloughaneely in the B’ Championship on Saturday in Milford and came out victorious on a 1-21 to 2-06 scoreline.

The annual Flower Shop sponsored u8 boys football blitz was held in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday morning. Four evenly matched teams played four highly competitive games with great skills, teamwork and commitment on display.

A big thanks to Steven O'Reilly, senior team captain, who presented the medals and Enda Bogle who presented the Flowershop trophy to the winning team. A big thank you to all the coaches, helpers and referees and a special thanks to the ladies who provided the refreshments in the clubhouse. There was no winner of this week's Lotto. The numbers drawn were 5, 9, 22 and 24.

There was no match three winner so three names were picked out. They were Derek Lynch, Peter Dunnion and Paddy Mullen who each receive €30. Next week's jackpot is €4,400.

ST MARY'S (Convoy)

The club motto WW,DY,TY, AM. The five winners of €20 each were Tom Daly (Aodh Rua), Jack Gillespie, the Blake Family, John Travers, John C Moore. Next week Jackpot €7,950

Well done to the U 21 team on their win over Robert Emmets.

The annual dinner dance is on Saturday 2nd December in Jackson's hotel Ballybofey, Music by Kopykats, tickets €30

The club AGM on Sunday 10th December at 5pm in the clubhouse, for nominations and motions contact Stephani 087 7618831 or email secretary.naomhmhuireconvoy.donegal@gaa.ie

Elaine Mc Dermott (0860746540) is taking orders for club gear in time for Christmas.

Tickets are also available for the annual national draw at €10.

CILL CHARTHA

Best of luck to our seniors who play Slaughtneil in the Ulster club semi final, in Omagh this Saturday evening. Anyone that can’t make the match it will be broadcast live on TG4. We had a massive support in Clones for the Scotstown match and hopefully we will have the same again in Omagh. The club are running a supporters bus to the game contact 086-9969256 to book a seat. The bus will be leaving Kilcar at 3:30pm and is €10 return.

We officially opened our new floodlit training pitch on Friday last thanks to all who attended on the evening.

Development draw winners Week three were;€1000 - Paddy Cannon, Straleel;€500 - Malachy Woods, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan;€300 - Mairead Gallagher, Killybegs €200 - Tina Cunningham, Carrick, Edel Bergin, Ballymacfadden and Tony Arnold, Mountcharles.

Week two winners were; €1000 - Bridie O’Donnell, Kilcar Post Office; €500 - Annie McGinley, Meeneneary; €300 - Christopher McFadden, Towney; €200 - Eoin Byrne, Leitir, Margaret Byrne, Dunkineely and Martin Campbell, Meenboy.

Week one winners; €1000 - Máire Ní Eochaidh, Teileann; €500 - Christopher Cunningham, Straleel; €300 - Pauric Carr, Coguish; €200 - Shane Breslin, Straleel, JP and Steffie, Derrylaughan and Carmel Kelly, Carrick.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so this week's jackpot is €4,500. Last week’s numbers were: 6, 12, 18 and 21. The winners were €50 - John Mallon, Co. Tyrone; €30 - Michael O’Donnell, Coguish; €20 - Goretti Kennedy, Cruckarra and Jason Campbell, Meenboy.

Lotto results for 30th October. The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 15 and 17. The winner were €50 - Una O’Gara, Gannew; €30 - Brendan O’Keeney, Killybegs; €20 - Brown Kid, Meeneneary and Declan Cannon, Castlecarn.

There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 45 numbers.

RED HUGH’S

The winners in the final week of the club draw were Pauric McMenamin, €1000,Jason Dullaghan, €300, Eileen Lynch, €200.

Congratulations to all our winners and thanks to everyone who supported and helped out in this vital fundraiser for the club.

Well done to the under 10s who played in the Brian Penrose Memorial tournament. They missed out in the cup final. Both Red Hugh's teams played in the shield finals coming out on top in both these games against Aghyaran and Newtonstewart. Well done all. Each player received a medal. Thanks to Aghyaran St Davog’s for a great tournament and providing tea and sandwiches for everyone after.

The club would like to extend its sympathies to the wife and family of Dessie Kelly, Castlefin who died recently; to the Mailey family, Convoy on the death of their mother Alice Mailey, Townparks Convoy; to the McGlinchey family, Ballybun, Castlefin and McConnell family Dromore Crossroads on the death of Mary McGlinchey (nee McConnell); to the McGowan family Stoneybatter, Killygordan on the death of their mother Mamie McGowan and finally to the wife and extended Shovelin family on the death of Pat Shovelin.

CLOUGHANEELY

The 2017 agm will be held Sunday, December 3rd, in Óstan Loch Áltan. Any Club Member who wishes to submit club officer nominations or proposals for the coming year please contact Martin Duggan (086-3119186). Nomination forms will only be sent to members who request them. Please have requests for nomination forms in by Nov 17th.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday November 1st were 3,5,11,13,14,16. We had no jackpot winner. We had one match 5’s congratulations to Janette McCarry on winning the €100. Jackpot for November 8th draw is €3,350.

Congratulations to Helena McGee who has been selected on the County U-16 panel for 2018.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 1, 2, 29 agus 30 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €5000 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Stella Murray, Cois Locha, Elaine McCallig, Gweedore Road, Dom Boner,Drimnacart, Paddy the Barber,Carnmore Road agus PJ Gallagher.

Club 200 October draw winners were; €1000 – Ciaran Sharkey; €500 – Michael Wallace; €100 -Eilish O’ Donnell; €100 – Noel McBride; €100 – Eamon Kelly; €100 – Jim O’Donnell (Milltown); Michelle McLaughlin, Dinny O’Donnell;€30 – Connie O’Donnell (Milltown).

The U21s played Glenfin in Dunfanaghy on Sunday in the U21 Championship. Unfortunately Glenfin came away with the win.

The club are hosting the county semi final of Scor na nOg in St Columba's Community Centre, on Saturday next 11th November. Show starts at 7:30pm and admission is €5 which includes refreshments, tea / coffee and plenty to eat. Help will be needed on the night with parking outside and making /serving teas, selling raffle tickets etc. Also we would appreciate if anyone could bake a few scones / cakes or buns for the night. Please contact Eugene Mc Garvey at 083 1453554 for more information.

The county hurling board are organising a Foundation Coaching & Child Protection Course on the weekend of 10th/11th November.

This is a great opportunity to learn the basics of coaching and helping out with hurling in the club.

We will have possibly seven teams next year from U8 to U20 and more help is certainly needed! We don’t want to deter any success to date but more help will be needed with seven teams.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 9 -11 -14 -15 -17.The €50 winners were Gavin Duffy, 23 Emmet Street, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan; May Rhatigan, Kenagh, Co Longford; Theresa Cummins, Ross Avenue, Bundoran. Next week’s jackpot will be €6950.

The annual Bord na nOg Social Night took place last Friday night in the Oyster Bar and a fantastic night’s entertainment was enjoyed by all those who attended. The night was expertly organised by Bord na nOg's John McEniff and Michael McMahon.

A huge thank you to Sean McGarrigle and family and his staff for providing their premises and supplying the lovely food also free of charge. The board would also like to thank all those businesses and individuals who donated spot prizes towards the raffle and thank all those who purchased and sold tickets.

Congratulations to Nicole Gallagher Rachel McGee and Rhona McEniff who have all been selected for the provisional Donegal U13 and U18 ladies Squads for 2018.

The club AGMwill take place on Sunday December 10th at 2pm in the Holyrood Hotel. Everyone is welcome to attend.

KILLYBEGS

The annual presentation night will take place on New Year’s Eve in the form of 'a night on the red carpet'. Venue for the big night is the Bayview hotel with doors opening at 6.30pm. The night includes a champagne reception, three course meal, celebrity guest appearances along with our annual club presentations and plenty of dancing to ring in the New Year. Tickets on sale soon at a price of €35

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 1,18,21,23 There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €2,650 There was no match 3 winner.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

Congratulations to our boys U16 team who won the Shield final against Milford, on Sunday.

Also, best wishes to Jonathan Gallagher who has been chosen as part of a provisional U17 panel for the county.

The club would like to congratulate Lauren Carr and Orlaigh Carr on making the Donegal minor panel for 2018.

Gaeil Fhánada Clg are delighted to link up with Donegal's leading employer Pramerica. On Monday, Director of Financial Services David Roche presented Gaeil Fhánada PRO and Pramerica employee Michael Sweeney with a sponsorship cheque which will be a great benefit to the club's progression. 2018 should be an exciting year for the club as we move to our state of the art playing surface and prepare for the official opening of the new facility. Gaeil Fhánada members and Pramerica employees Patrick Heraghty, Rudi Feenstra, Sean Meenan, Seamus Coyle and Eamonn Martin were also present.

Fewer clubs have benefitted more from Pramerica's rise than Gaeil Fhánada with such a large number of members currently employed by the company. Such is the flexibility of the company, several Fanad Gaels members were unable to attend the photo opportunity as they were availing of the working from home agreement which the company offer - another benefit which is extremely popular among the staff.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4, 12, 14, 21, 25. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Deirdre Friel, Gortnatra. This week's jackpot is €3550.

The under 16 boys claimed the Division Two Shield on Sunday morning courtesy of a 2-3 to 0-5 victory over local rivals Milford

Fanad team: Eoin McGonigle; Mark Gallagher, Liam Sweeney, Sean ‘Bean’ Sweeney; Pauric ‘Shoney’ Clinton, Ryan McGinley, James Howe; Eoghan McGrenaghan, Johnny Gallagher; Ciaran McDevitt, Liam ‘Bill’ McGrenaghan (1-3), John Friel;Joshua McAteer, Michael O’Connor (1-0), Shaun Kerr. Subs: Jack Martin for McDevitt, Conor McGarvey for O’Connor, Darragh Sweeney for McAteer, Dan Kerr for Gallagher, Michael Sweeney.

ST MICHAEL'S

The club AGM will be held in the Massinass Centre in Creeslough on Friday the 24th November at 7.30pm. Anyone wanting nomination forms can email secretary.stmichaels.donegal@gaa.ie.

The club would like to thank Edward Boyle for his recent sponsorship to the club.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 3,4,7,13,15,17. There were no match 5 winners but 32 people matched four and their names were drawn. The winner of the €100 was Alison Doogan,Dungloe. This week's jackpot is €4850.

Club members will be calling to houses locally in the next fortnight selling tickets for the National Club draw.

Tickets are priced at €10 and are available from club members.

The underage presentation of medals to all players up to and including U14s takes place at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy at 7pm on Friday, November 17th.

For Scór na nÓg, competitors must be under 17 years of age on the 1st

January 2018 and for scór sinsir, competitors must be over 17 years of age on the 1st January 2018.

There are eight different categories in Scór. Anyone interested should contact Margaret Ann on 087 6207919.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 07-09-13-17. The €50 winners were Nan Doherty, Dungloe and Cathal Molloy, Kilraine. This week's jackpot will be €6,100.

The U-21s face Glenfin in the semi-final on Sunday. The agm will be held on Friday 1st December at 8pm in the Community Centre. Nomination forms can be collected from the Inniskeel Co-op Glenties and the co-op in Fintown.

Good luck to everyone representing Naomh Conaill in this Year’s Scor, in Glenfin GAA Clubhouse the coming Friday.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,550. The numbers drawn were 3, 8, 14, 22, 24. The €25 winners were Jason Gallagher, Gerry Timoney, Josephine Gallagher, Denise Mc Cafferty. The next draw will take place in the Dew Drop Inn, Laghey, on Monday 13th November.

The AGM will be held in the clubhouse on Friday 1st of December.

The club dinner dance will take place in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh on Saturday 27th January 2018.

Naomh Brid are taking part in Scor na nOg it will be held in Glenfin on Friday, 17th November at 7.30pm.

Now is the time to get moving with your Christmas shopping, why not give club gear an ideal present for any family member this Christmas. Everything you need from replica jerseys, hoodies, casual wear, smart jackets and a ladies range to choose from too. Earn rewards points click on Naomh Brid CLG online shop | O’ Neills GAA.

ST NAUL'S

The club AGM will take place on Friday 24th November at 7.30pm in the Clubhouse. Nomination forms are available from Sheerins Londis, Village Shop, Frosses; Cassidy Shop, Inver; Bluestack Centre.

The ladies underage presentation night is this Friday 10th November at 7.30pm in the clubhouse.

The ladies AGM is on Friday 17th November at 8pm in the Clubhouse.

The club would like to wish good luck to all who are competing in the semi-final of Scor na n-Og on Saturday evening next, Nov 11th, in the Burtonport Community Centre at 7.30. The Community Centre is on the Dungloe side of Burtonport at Acres Chapel.

The Under 21s again did it the hard way by leaving it until the last kick of the game to defeat Glenswilly, in Glenties on Saturday last. The team was: Gavin Mulreany; Cathal McGlynn, Dermot Gallagher, Jamie Burke; John Relihan, Conor Gavigan, Martin Breslin; Brendan McCole, Jamie Murray; Ian Campbell, Peadar Mogan, Sean Griffin; Daniel Meehan (1-1) Daniel Brennan (0-7) Ryan McBrearty. Sub, Sean Meehan (0-1) for Jamie Murray.

They now play Naomh Mhuire in the semi-final on Saturday at a venue to be confirmed later.

The senior team could be playing their final game of the season away to Red Hugh’s (check fixtures pages for details).

They have already secured promotion to Division Two for next season but winning on Sunday would mean they go up as League champions which would be a great way to bring an extremely successful and eventful year to a close.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €2900 in the draw held on Monday night. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Cormac Greene Drimark and Hugh Devanney, Cornmullion. The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 15 and 24.

We have been given a small amount of funding for coaching camogie in National Schools, South Donegal.

If you are interested please contact Shirley Doherty 0873140486 or Laurence Doherty 0877532705.

Nominations for Four Masters Bord na nÓg 2018 team managers are now been sought. Nominations for the positions of 2018 Bord na nÓg chairperson, secretary, treasurer, registrar are also been sought.

Irish Language Classes for anyone sitting their Leaving Cert this year. Focus is just on conversation. The classes start Friday 10th November 5.30pm-7.00pm for six weeks.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Applications are invited in writing for our senior and reserve football team manager posts for the 2018.

Written applications must be lodged with Jim McGlynn, club secretary by email or post not later than Sunday, 12th November 2017.

Adults, children, do you want to be involved in Scór? Whether performing or helping the performers to prepare we need musicians, singers, Irish dancers, actors, public speakers, quizzers. If you can help or you can perform please contact Bairbre 089 4218215.

The hurling presentation evening will take place in the Clubroom from 4pm on Saturday 18th November.

AN TEARMAINN

Hard luck to the U-21s who were beaten by Milford on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the Championship. This game brings the curtain down on our football at all levels for the year. Bíodh sos deas ag achan duine anois!

Now that the playing season has ended would each manager return the numbered first aid kits to Don Gallagher at An Craoibhín on Friday night, 10th November, between 7-11pm.

Best of luck to Shannon, Rionach and Annie on the ladies minor panel, and to Jodie on the u13 development panel.

Last week's lotto draw took place in the GLenveagh Inn. The numbers drawn were 4, 6, 22 and 27. There was no Jackpot winner. The match 3 winner was Eileen Duggan. Open draw winners were Victor Wilkin and Frances McKeague. Next week's draw takes place in Wilkins with Benny Gallagher, Don Gallagher and James Boyle co-ordinating, and a jackpot of €2,400.

Season ticket pricing for 2018 has been confirmed. Renewals opened on Tuesday October 24th with the system then opening up for new sales on November 1st.