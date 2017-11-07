Kilcar captain Patrick McBrearty honoured with Donegal Player of the Year for 2017

Patrick McBrearty, the Kilcar captain, has been named the Donegal GAA Player of the Year for 2017 and will be presented with his award at the Donegal GAA Banquet in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on Saturday, 18th November 2017

Donegal GAA will be honouring the following 5 retirees from the 2012 All Ireland football winning team

Karl Lacey

Christy Toye

Rory Kavanagh

David Walsh

Neil Gallagher

The following teams will be honoured

The All Ireland Hurling U21C winners

The Ulster U21 football champions

Winners of the Allianz Hurling League Division 3A

Gradam Sheamuis Mhic Geidigh 2017: To be announced

Donegal GAA Annual Awards Winners

Senior Player: Patrick McBrearty, Cill Chartha

Hurler: Davin Flynn

Grounds: Naomh Muire Lower Rosses

Senior: Club Cill Chartha

Intermediate: Milford

Junior: Naomh Colmcille

Lady Footballer: Yvonne McMonagle, Glenfin

Gaeltacht Club: An Clochan Liath

Non Gaeltacht Club: Robert Emmett's

Service to Culture Award: Patricia O Connor, Glenfin

Lifetime achievement: Con O'Donnell, Moville

Referee Award: Tony Gallagher (Red Hugh's)

Handball Club Award: Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

Special Merit Award: C.L.G Setanta