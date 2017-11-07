DONEGAL GAA
Kilcar captain Patrick McBrearty honoured with Donegal Player of the Year for 2017
Patrick McBrearty . . . Donegal Player of the Year
Patrick McBrearty, the Kilcar captain, has been named the Donegal GAA Player of the Year for 2017 and will be presented with his award at the Donegal GAA Banquet in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on Saturday, 18th November 2017
Donegal GAA will be honouring the following 5 retirees from the 2012 All Ireland football winning team
Karl Lacey
Christy Toye
Rory Kavanagh
David Walsh
Neil Gallagher
The following teams will be honoured
The All Ireland Hurling U21C winners
The Ulster U21 football champions
Winners of the Allianz Hurling League Division 3A
Gradam Sheamuis Mhic Geidigh 2017: To be announced
Donegal GAA Annual Awards Winners
Senior Player: Patrick McBrearty, Cill Chartha
Hurler: Davin Flynn
Grounds: Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Senior: Club Cill Chartha
Intermediate: Milford
Junior: Naomh Colmcille
Lady Footballer: Yvonne McMonagle, Glenfin
Gaeltacht Club: An Clochan Liath
Non Gaeltacht Club: Robert Emmett's
Service to Culture Award: Patricia O Connor, Glenfin
Lifetime achievement: Con O'Donnell, Moville
Referee Award: Tony Gallagher (Red Hugh's)
Handball Club Award: Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Special Merit Award: C.L.G Setanta
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on