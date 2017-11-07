Brian McEniff View: The thorny issue that won't go away must be addressed - the leagues

Let me begin this week with an old chestnut of mine and that is the playing of our county leagues.

People may be sick reading me going on again and again about the thorny issue.

I was listening to Ocean FM last week and I heard someone say that if we are to advance to the Ulster final next summer we will play four games in eight weeks.

They also said that there are five weeks from our last league to the championship game with Cavan.

I was also talking to Declan Bonner, our new county manager, and he said he would hope to have the players for the five weeks in the lead up to the championship game.

If that is the case, I think it is time we take stock and have a serious look at the our league format.

There is no point in jumping up and down next April and May when the players are not available to the clubs.

Clubs need to face up to the problem now and come up with something better than what we have currently.

My own club Bundoran and Killybegs were the worst affected this year and both were relegated; in Bundoran’s case to Division Two and Killybegs to Division Three, something that was unthinkable ten years ago.

The common denominator is we both had two players in the county squad and were forced to play games in the league without our two players. And it was a similar story in Killybegs.

There is a meeting in the county at the end of the month to deal with the issue and clubs simply have to face up to the fact the system we have isn’t working.

Finally, this week, I want to wish the three team from the county - Kilcar, Milford and Naomh Colmcille, who are flying the flag in Tyrone and Armagh.

Kilcar face Slaughtneil, three time Ulster winners, in what is a massive task for. But as strange as it may seem I feel Kilcar are in with a great chance.

They have the three McHughs, Mark, Ryan and Eoin, they have Stephen and Patrick McBrearty, Ciaran McGinley who is now in the county squad. They have Michael Hegarty and a group of very good footballers.

I accept that Slaughtneil will be a tough nut to crack. But people fail to realise that they have been on the road literally every weekend between hurling and football for the last three years. Tiredness, no matter what people say, is bound to be a factor and no team is better equipped than Kilcar on the wide open spaces of Healy Park to exploit it.

The best of luck to Milford and Naomh Colmcille as well and hopefully all three will make it through to Ulster finals.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.