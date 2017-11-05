Naomh Conaill prove much too strong for Aodh Ruadh in quarter-final in Ballintra

Naomh Conaill are into the last four of the U-21A Championship with a convincing win over Aodh Ruadh in Pairc Naomh Brid, Trummon.

Naomh Conaill 2-14

Aodh Ruadh 2-8

A goal in the last minute by Aodh Ruadh put a better gloss on the scoreboard as the Glenties men had it easy for most of the second half.

They won despite being without the injured Kieran Gallagher, Eoghan McGettigan and Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, and the win underlines the strong back-up which is available at Naomh Conaill.

The opening four points were shqared, Charles McGuinness and Ethan O'Donnell for Naomh Conaill with Nathan Boyle and Oisin Rooney replying for Aodh Ruadh.

Shane McGrath hit the sidenetting before JD Boyle edged Naomh Conaill ahead for a third time on eight minutes.

But Aodh Ruadh hit the front when Oisin Rooney did well to cut a ball back from the endline and Shane McGrath set up the inrushing Colm Kelly who fired to the net. Philip Patton added to the lead but Naomh Conaill were back on terms by the 19th minute, Ethan O'Donnell (2) and Paul McGuinness getting the points.

Colm Kelly pushed Aodh Ruadh ahead again a minute later but that would be their last score of the half as Naomh Conaill took control, or to exact, Ethan O'Donnell took charge.

Charles McGuinness and Paul McGuinness had them ahead before O'Donnell cut through from midfield, playing a couple of one-twos and then firing to the net, and before the break Paula McGuinness had his third point of the half to leave Naomh Conaill ahead by 1-9 to 1-4 at the break.

Aodh Ruadh needed to get early scores in the second half but it was Naomh Conaill who continued to dominate with points from Charles McGuinness and the excellent Ethan O'Donnell. Ultan Doherty and Paul McGuinness pushed Naomh Conaill nine points clear before Philip Patton (free) and Nathan Boyle (45) registered Aodh Ruadh points.

Any faint hopes that Aodh Ruadh vanished when Logan Quinn got on the end of a good move to fire home a second goal and almost immediately Aodh Ruadh were reduced to 14 when Jason Granaghan was shown a straight red.

Tony Byrne had what proved to be the last point for the winners on 50 minutes while Aodh Ruadh had points from Colm Kelly and Shane McGrath (free) before a late goal from Michael McKenna.

NAOMH CONAILL: James Boyle; Kevin McGettigan, Tony Byrne (0-1), Jamie Cranley; Odhran Doherty, UItan Doherty (0-1), JD Boyle (0-1); Logan Quinn, Charles (1-0) McGuinness (0-3,3f); Shane McDevitt, Ethan O'Donnell (1-4), Caolan McGill; Danny Gallagher, Paul McGuinness (0-4), Caolan McMonagle. Subs., Cian Doherty for McDevitt 47; Manus McDyre for D Gallagher 52; Charlie McDonald for McGill 56; Gerard Doherty for McGuinness 58.

AODH RUADH: Sean Taylor; Matthew Maguire, Cian McGloin, Caelan Drummond; Jason Granaghan, Colm Kelly (1-2), Daniel Warnock; Nathan Boyle (0-2,1f,'45'), Conall Sweeny; Ryan McKenna, Philip Patton (0-2.1f), Dillon Gallagher; Shane McGrath (0-1,f), Oisin Rooney (0-1), Eddie Lynch. Subs., Oisin Roper for R McKenna 26; Michael McKenna (1-0) for D Gallagher 37; Dillon Gallagher for Maguire 45; Eugene Drummond for Roper 56.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)