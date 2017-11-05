Gaoth Dobhair take Donegal U-16 honours with win over St. Eunan's

The victory may not always go to the team that deserves it most, but that was not the case in this year’s Donegal U-16 championship final.



Gaoth Dobhair 0-12

St. Eunan’s 2-5



There may have only been a point separating Gaoth Dobhair and St Eunan’s at the final bell, but there was no great argument about it, Gaoth Dobhair were the better team.

They were the hungrier team. They played with more conviction and battled for every ball as if their life depended on it.

And they also had a number of outstanding individual performances.

Dillon O’Dwyer and Fiachra Coyle had big games in the middle of the field for the winners, while Stephen McFadden, Cathal Gillespie and Kyle Duggan were the main inspiration up front.

The champions played with a strong breeze in the first half and led by nine points at half-time.

Gillespie, in the right corner, scored four of the points and he had St Eunan’s at sixes and sevens in the full-back line throughout the half.



In all Gaoth Dobhair had five scorers in the opening period with Lochlainn O’Dea, Dillon O’Dwyer, Donal McBride and Stephen McFadden all chipping in with points.

St Eunan’s failed to score in the opening half and only had their first real shot on the posts on 23 minutes and only registered two more wides for the remainder of the half.

The O’Donnell Park boys, All-Ireland U-14 Feile champions from two years ago, never really got into their stride at all in the opening half.

They did enjoy a fair share of possession through the industry of Shane O’Donnell, Keelan Collier, Donal Higgins and Ciaran Tobin, but the could not carve the openings against a well marshalled and packed defence.

Liam McFadden, in a sweeping role, was outstanding for Gaoth Dobhair while Ronan Turk, Rory Gallagher, Aidan Walsh, Owen Burke and Donal McBride also rolled up their sleeves to put in big shifts for the champions in that opening half hour.

While St Eunan’s scored the first point of the second half off the boot of Padraig McGettigan, Gaoth Dobhair were still in pole position by the three quarter mark.

Stephen McFadden from a free and Owen Burke from play scored the points to stretch the lead out to 0-11 to 0-1, with a little under 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

A Dillon Doogan goal when he connected with an Oran Winston centre gave the Letterkenny boys a glimmer of hope. And Doogan, who had a good second half, and Ciaran Tobin (another of the St Eunan’s men that battled to the end) kicked points to reduce the gap to six, 0-12 to 1-3 with under three minutes remaining.

St Eunan’s went for the jugular in the last few minutes and the were handed a lifeline on the hour mark when McGettigan converted from the penalty spot, after Noel O’Donnell was fouled.

And the Letterkenny boys landed two more points in injury time courtesy of Shane O’Donnell and Dylan Doogan.

In the end they ran out of time as Gaoth Dobhair held on for the deserved win.



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Daithi Roberts; Michael Doherty, Rowan Turk, Aidan Walsh; Owen Burke (0-1), Rory Gallagher, Donal McBride (0-1); Dillon O’Dwyer (0-1), Fiachra Coyle; Kian McEntee, Stephen McFadden (0-3,2f), Lochlainn O’Dea (0-1); Cathal Gillespie (0-5,3f), Kyle Duggan, Liam McFadden. Subs: Cian McBride for K McEntee 62; Aidan Griffin for K Duggan 33.



ST EUNAN’S: Oisin Randle; Ciaran Tobin (0-1), Ronan McGinty, Dylan O’Brien; Jonathon Cody, Donal Higgins, Tony Gallagher; Shane O’Donnell (0-1), Padraig McGettigan (1-1, pen,f); Ciaran Moore, Eoin Dowling, Keelan Collier; Oran Winston, Dylan Doogan (1-2), Jordan Nugent. Subs: Peadar Devenney for J Nugent ht; Noel O’Donnell for C Collier 47.



REFEREE: Dermot McColgan (Muff).