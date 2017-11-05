Magnificent Donegal champions Setanta add Ulster crown after defeating Na Magha

Superb Setanta took their first ever Ulster Junior title amid wild scenes of jubilation, in a magnificent Ulster final in Sean MacCumhaill Park, yesterday.

Setanta 2-17

Na Magha 3-11

On balance they thoroughly deserved this three points victory over a battling Na Magha, who twice came back from the brink of annihilation to set up a frenetic finish.

Both sides finished with 14 men when Fermanagh referee Aidan Ferguson lined Paul Grant of Na Magha and Setanta’s James Callaghan following a melee in the 59th minute.

But although this was a hard- hitting affair, there was no real rancour in a match well handled by Ferguson.

The foundations for victory were laid in whirlwind opening 20 minutes when the Donegal champions raced into a 1-9 to 0-3 lead.

Team captain Kevin Campbell was deadly accurate from frees and Declan Coulter was equally accurate from play.

Bernard Lafferty smashed home their goal in the 15th minute but team captain Deaglan Foley singlehandedly hauled his side back into contention with some superbly struck frees.

And Na Magha had a slightly fortunate goal when a speculative shot from Brendan Quigley came off the upright and Diarmuid Shiels reacted quickly to bury the ball in the net.

Suddenly the Donegal champions lead was whittled down to 1-10 to 1-7 at half-time.

Setanta spurted clear in the third quarter thanks to Campbell and Coulter to lead by 1-13 to 1-7.

Na Magha’s talismanic Alan Grant burst through for a superb goal in the 38th minute but this was quickly cancelled when Coulter won possession and hammered to the net.

That set the scene for a ding dong second half where Na Magha showed great resilience and were rewarded with a third goal when team captain Deaglan Foley’s gently struck free somehow ended in the net.

That cut Setanta’s lead to three points on a score of 2-16 to 3-10 in the 57th minute.

That set up a frenetic finish where Setanta lived dangerously but the experience of Danny Cullen was vital in the final moments as he won a few precious frees to see out a memorable victory.

NERVOUS OPENING

Setanta settled the best as Na Magha hit some nervous wides in the opening five minutes.

Kevin Campbell, who was to go on to have a great scoring duel with Na Magha captain Deaglan Foley, pointed a third minute free to get the home side off the mark.

That signalled the start of a 20 minutes period of dominance for the Finn Valley men.

Then the impressive Declan Coulter struck the first of his three first half points.

Setanta looked sharp up front and their defence was tackling like tigers with Campbell stretching the lead to three points before they struck for a smashing goal in the 10th minute.

Once again it was Coulter who timed his hand pass to perfection into the path of Bernard Lafferty who came steaming in like a freight train before smashing the sliothar to the net.

Further points from Campbell and Coulter eased the Donegal side to a 1-6 to 0-0 lead before Na Magha finally got off the mark from Diarmuid Shiels.

Na Magha were gradually growing into the game but it looked good for Setanta when they led by 1-6 to 0-3 by the 20th minute.

But Na Magha showed great spirit to come back into this bristling affair and contribute to one of the best exhibitions of hurling seen in Ballybofey in many years.

SETANTA: Gary McGettigan, Brendan Tourish, Simon McMenamin, Mark Callaghan; Sean Anderson, Martin Bonner, Niall Cleary; Richie Kee, Danny Cullen; Bernard Lafferty (1-0), Colm Melaugh, Mark Kane; Justin McBride, Declan Coulter (1-6), Kevin Campbell (0-11,11f). Sub., James Callaghan for Simon McMeanamin (56)

NA MAGHA: Daryl Connolly, Aaron McBrearty, James McQuillan, Matthew Temple; Niall McCallion, Alan Grant (1-0), Mark McShane; Bliadhan Glass, Diarmuid Shiels (1-2); Tim Rankin, Brendan Quigley, Deaglan Foley (1-7,7f); Aodhan O’Donnell, Ryan O’Donnell, Brandon Douban (0-1). Subs: Conor McGoran (0-1) for Matthew Temple, Fergal McAneny for Ryan O’Donnell (33)

REFEREE: Aiden Ferguson (Fermanagh)