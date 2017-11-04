Finn Harps U15s secure semi-final spot in FAI National League competition

A superb 5-0 win over Bohemians this afternoon at Bonagee’s Dry Arch grounds has secured the Finn Harps U15s a place in the semi-finals of the FAI National League competition.

Carndonagh’sLuke Rudden once again underlined his reputation as one of the top strikers at this age-group by scoring a hat-trick in the quarter-final win while Charlie White from Carrigans and Kilmacrennan’s Conor Black were the other goal scorers for Kevin McHugh’s side.

White gave Harps an early lead and Rudden made it 2-0 just before the break. Rudden added two more goals after the interval to complete his hat-trick before a Black finish completed a fantastic performance for the hosts.

The Finn Harps U15s now look forward to a national semi-final in a fortnight’s time.