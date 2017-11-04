MacCumhaill’s had the goalden touch against Aodh Ruadh in Donegal U-13 final

Sean MacCumhaill’s turned in a five star performance to claim the Division One U-13 Championship title with a comfortable win over Aodh Ruadh in O’Donnell Park.



Sean MacCumhaill’s 6-8

Aodh Ruadh 1-5



Mark Mbuili, Andrew Murray and Lucas McSorley scored the goals for the winners who were well on their way to silverware at the halfway mark.

They were 4-3 to 0-4 up at half-time thanks to two goals from man of the match Lucas McSorley and one each from Andrew Murray and Mark Mbuili .

The power and pace of McSorley, who ended the game with 2-3, and Mbuili (who scored 3-2) caused endless problems for the Aodh Ruadh rearguard over the 50 plus minutes.

Murray got in for the first goal as early as the second minute and McSorley and Mbuili knocked over the points.

Donal Breen Brosnan, Damian Weber, Ryan Daly and Robbie Murphy scored the first half Aodh Ruadh points.

Aodh Ruadh, driven on by Aaron Neilan from the middle of the field, got the second half off to a good start and did threaten.

Neilan kicked a fine point on the resumption and when Donal Breen Brosnan somehow found the net in a crowded goalmouth, the 11 point half-time lead was cut to seven.

But that was as close as Aodh Ruadh got. In almost an instant Mbuili displayed his soccer skills when he took the ball along the turf from outside the 45 metre line, before rounding Aaron Cullen and placing ball in the Aodh Ruadh net.

The margin was back out to ten again, 5-3 to 1-5. That was on 39 minutes and it was cruise control for the remaining 11 minutes for the Finnsiders.

McSorley and Kevin McCormack kicked points and Mbuili added goal number six for a convincing victory.

MacCumhaill’s will now go forward to represent Donegal at next year’s All-Ireland Feile.



SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S: Charlie Byrne; Oisin McGlinchey, Evan Long; Sean Martin, Josh McMenamin, Conor McGinty (0-1,f); Ruairi Callaghan, Eoin McGonigle; Andrew Murray (1-0), Mark Mbuili (3-2), Sean Breen; Kevin McCormick (0-2), Lucas McSorley (2-3,1f). Subs: Daithi McMahon, Caelan Reid, Alan Sproule

AODH RUADH: Aaron Cullen; Seamie Campbell, Padraig Daly, Drew Ryan; Aidan Sweeney, Shane Delahunty; Aaron Neilan (0-1); Ryan Keenaghan, Ryan Daly (0-1,f), Jack Gallagher, Robbie Murphy (0-1); Damian Weber (0-1), Donal Breen Brosnan (1-1). Subs: Aonghus Daly, James Gallagher, Cian McKenna, Shane McGloin, Troy Killalea, Oisin Daly, Cian McKenna, Kevin Aryes, Troy Winters, Oisin McGlinchey.

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (St Naul’s)

LISTEN TO MANAGER KEVIN MCCORMACK ON THE WIN FOR MACCUMHAILLS'