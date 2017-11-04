Carndonagh are Donegal U-13 champions after 11-goal thriller against Naomh Ultan

Carndonagh are Donegal Division Two U-13 champions following a thrilling 11 goals final with Naomh Ultan in O’Donnell Park.



CARNDONAGH 7-9

NAOMH ULTAN 4-10



The winners laid the foundation for the victory with an early five goal flurry in the opening ten minutes.

And they had built up a 5-4 to 1-5 lead by half-time thanks to two goals each from Jamie Doherty and Sean O’Donnell and one from Eoin Fowley.

Cian Doherty (2), Kyran Cantwell, Ronan Browne scored the points for the Inishowen boys who scored 5-3 of their first half total in the first ten minutes after getting off to a lightning start.

But points from Kyle McGeoghan (3), Thomas O’Buachalla and Daniel Carey and a super Luke Gallagher goal gave Naomh Ultan a chink of hope at the change of end.

Naomh Ultan, who were caught cold, hit 1-3 to Carn’s 0-0 in the second quarter hour.

Carndonagh may have been 11 points up but two quick goals from Jack Hegarty (son of Kilcar star Michael) and Luke Gallagher brought Naomh Ultan back into the tie.



They were just four behind five minutes into the new half but two more Carn goal to Naomh Ultan’s one meant the Inishowen men were always at arm’s length for the remainder of the game.

Sean O’Donnell and Brendan Carroll scored the second half goals Carndonagh while Jack Hegarty hit Naomh Ultan’s two three pointers.

In a game that swung from end to end Sean O’Donnell, Davin McLaughlin, Jamie Doherty, Cian Doherty, Ronan Browne were the standout players for Carndonagh.

Luke Gallagher, Tomas O’Buachalla, Daniel Carey, Aaron O’Shea, Matthew Huntly, Jack Hegarty and Kyle McGeoghan all played their hearts out for Naomh Ultan.



CARNDONAGH: Odhran O’Donnell; Ben Clarke, Conor McLaughlin, Danny Diver; Davin McLaughlin (0-1), Cian Doherty (0-3,2f), Ronan Browne (0-3,2f); Kryan Cantwell (0-1), Conor Lafferty; Jamie Doherty (2-0), Michael Noone,Eoin Fowley (1-0); Sean O’Donnell (3-1).

Subs;Jack Moore Brendan O’Carroll (1-0), Ronan Porter, Ben McDaid.



NAOMH ULTAN; Caoimhin O’Neill; Jamie Cunningham, Daragh Gallagher, Brian McHugh; Shay Byrne, Aaron O’Shea (0-2), Thomas O’Buachalla (0-1); Luke Gallagher (2-1), Daniel Carey (0-1,f); Kyle McGeoghan (0-3,1f), Barry Murray (0-1) Jack Hegarty (2-1), Matthew Huntly. Subs: Pauric Cunningham, Jamie Lowther, Shay McNulty, Tiarnan Boyle.