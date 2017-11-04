READ THE REID: Longing for the simple life again when GAA was free from modern trends

After losing last year’s county final, Kilcar were not going to let this season’s slip once they got into the showdown in MacCumhaill Park. They played out a dour but tactical game against a very strong Glenties outfit allowing them to bring the Dr. Maguire back home for the first time since 1993.

Kilcar are the best team on paper in the county for a while and now they can justly say that they have proven themselves on the field of play too. They further pressed home their quality last Sunday when the overran a very fancied Scotstown team in Clones which sets up a mouth-watering semi-final tie against Ulster Club defending champions Slaughtneil.

I read a story the other day about Kilcar’s Patrick McBrearty who lined out for his team last Sunday. Prior to the game, Scotstown and Monaghan player Kieran Hughes offered McBrearty a place to stay for the night so the two could catch up and go out after the game. Those of us old enough to remember would be familiar with such events that are so rare nowadays. That was a time when the social aspect of Gaelic games was as important as the game itself. Back in the day, life was more leisurely, more sociable, more relaxed and especially less stressful. We certainly did not have social media, we had less money but had a simpler way of life. We bussed it to most games where we were forced into verbal communication, told jokes and had the craic. Sure, we had pints but not shots. Nor dare I say, recreational drugs such as cocaine. I am not suggesting that cocaine is widespread among young men or women but I don’t live in a bubble. Shocked as some of the older readers might be, we cannot ignore what is called “keeping up with the times”.

The events after the Kilkenny county final in a pub in Ballyragget have been making national headlines. Naked ‘ladies of the night” entertained some of the winning Ballyragget team at a 21st birthday party on the Tuesday night after the final. So, the whole country is up in arms about the immorality on public display via social media which involved a contingent of GAA players.

There may have been members from other types of clubs there that night, sporting or otherwise; soccer, rugby, surfing, polo, drama, bridge, flower arranging or any other. But we are not made aware of this.

Before any of us cast aspersions on anyone, we need to get out our own moral compass and give ourselves a good assessment. You will find that none of us is perfect. Of course, what happened in Ballyragget is morally wrong. How do we know? Because it is in our consciences, inbuilt and innate. We also know that intentionally killing an innocent unborn human being is wrong but, those who want to legalise the act of killing an unborn person will talk only in euphemisms, skirting around the real facts of what takes place when a potential adult is butchered.

Apparently, our law enforcement employees are investigating the Ballyragget blow-out because an illegal act is alleged to have taken place. The Kilkenny GAA county board is under pressure to step in and take action against the GAA players involved. How can they? As far as I am aware, there aren’t any rules in the GAA Rule Book which rules against anything that took place in Ballyragget. The only rule applicable here is the moral code.

With the advent of the internet and a massive decline in moral values in western civilisation including Ireland, what are we to expect? I’ve been writing here for a long time about the insidious drop in morality where sex, drugs, alcohol, pride and one’s own selfish truth pervades society. The media and entertainment industry dictate what we believe and what we believe dictates how we behave. Divorce in Hollywood is normal. Sexual harassment in Hollywood is endemic as evidenced by the exposure of film producer Harvey Weinstein who is currently facing multiple accusations of sexual assault, rape and misconduct not to mention another Hollywood star, Kevin Spacey.

We can pretend that we who reside in the hills of Donegal are immune from the immorality that is contaminating western civilisation but, thanks to the world wide web, modern technology, the media, pop culture, our progressive government and so-called philanthropists such as George Soros, we are right up to speed with the rest of the confused and waning western modern culture.

The poor lads in Ballyragget are unfortunately victims of our modern societal decline. Yet, we have hung, drawn and quartered them while the rest of us sat back for years and allowed our traditional moral values to erode to where we are now. The events in Kilkenny are only a sample of how culture and society in Ireland. Those objectors will ask who am I to judge. Well, I believe that I am rational and of enough intelligence to see that our society is becoming morally deficient. I am often told that I am archaic, old-fashioned and behind the times. Maybe so but I know the difference between what is right and what is wrong and what is good and what is bad. In fact, we all do. That doesn’t mean that I will not err from time to time or what is termed nowadays “make a poor judgement”.

Thankfully, some traditions within the GAA still exist such as the gesture from Kieran Hughes to Patrick McBrearty. I feel that we need to revert to and restore the simplicity of past values. The GAA has always been a leading light for youngsters, teenagers, adults and families. They cannot punish those who participate in immoral extra-curricular activities but they can educate and inform. It’s time to stop the rot and return to basics.

Keep the faith.