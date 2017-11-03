Finn Harps want Ollie Horgan to remain despite relegation

Ollie Horgan will again manage Finn Harps next season if he wants to remain in the hot seat at Finn Park, the Democrat has learned.

Harps finished second from the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and were relegated along with Drogheda United and Galway United.

But despite this the Democrat has learned from a well placed source that the former Fanad United player is still wanted by the club.

“Everybody involved with the club knows the brilliant job Ollie has done in very difficult circumstances and on a shoestring budget,” said the source.

“We were fourth from the bottom of the First Division when Ollie took on the job. He won us promotion to the Premier Division and kept us up last season.

“Indeed but for a couple of bad injuries to a number of key players towards the end of the season we would have more than likely survived again this season.

“From what I can make out the club want him to stay on. Let me put it this way, I’m not aware of anyone at Finn Park that doesn’t want Ollie to stay on.”

Meanwhile, Horgan was non committal when speaking to the Democrat last night and was playing his cards close to his chest.

“I have taken some down time since Friday night’s game game against Bohemians and I have not been in contact with anyone at the club or they with me since Friday,” the Harps boss told the Democrat.

“We are due to have a meeting in the next few days and we will take it from there and really there is nothing more I can say until I meet the club.”

And he would not be drawn on whether or not he wanted to stay on for another season.

However, the Democrat has also learned that his future at the club is very much dependent on the club’s approach to next season; whether or not they have the ambition to bounce back and make an effort to win promotion back to the Premier Division Once again.

Unless the club are willing to put the budget in place to make a push for promotion the Democrat has learned Horgan will be out the gate.

Meanwhile, club secretary, John Campbell, told the Democrat that the club are to hold a board meeting early next week, possibly as early as Sunday and if not on Monday night.

“The way it has been at the club for years everybody at the club takes a wee break at the end of the season,” said John Campbell.

“It has been a long and challenging season but we will all be back at again next week and begin our preparations and planning for next year.

“We haven’t spoken to Ollie because he is on a wee break too. But we will be speaking to him in the next couple of days and certainly before the board meeting to get his thoughts on the season and his plans for next season.”