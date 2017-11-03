Tyler Toland is the Donegal Democrat Youth Sports Person of month for September

She might only be 16-years-old but Tyler Toland has already achieved notable success on the international scene.

Last year, the St. Johnston teenager was named Republic of Ireland Women’s U-16 player of the year.

In 2017, things have got even better for the Deele College, Raphoe student. In September, Tyler created a little bit of history when at just 16 years and 43 days, she came off the bench to become the youngest player to ever line out for the Irish senior women’s team.

Her appearance came as the Republic of Ireland made a winning start to their FIFA 2019 World Cup qualification campaign with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in Lurgan.

Amber Barrett from Milford also came on as a substitute for her senior debut in the same game.

Both players would start for the Republic of Ireland in their next game away to Slovakia in October.

Tyler didn’t have much time to enjoy her senior debut against Northern Ireland. The following week she was off to Bosnia and Herzegovina with the Republic of Ireland U-17 team where they won all three of their games to secure qualification for the Elite Phase of the UEFA WU17 Championships.

The Ireland side also included Amy Boyle Carr from Glenties. They beat the host country, Romania and Greece, with Toland among the goals in the 2-0 win over Romania.



Other winners

January: Shane Blaney, St. Eunan's College.

February: Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn U-16 girls.

March: Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon senior boys Gaelic football team, Markey Cup winners.

April: Mona McSharry, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.

May: Amy Boyle Carr, Glenties

June: Conor Halvey, Letterkenny

July: Aaron Doherty, Naomh Columba

August: Mona McSharry, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.