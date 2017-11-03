Patrick McBrearty looking forward to Ulster semi-final against Slaughtneil

Patrick McBrearty produced one of his best (if not the best) performance in a Kilcar jersey on Sunday as he led his side superbly to victory over Scotstown in the quarter-final of the Ulster Club Championship in St. Tiernach's Park, Clones.

The full-forward had one of those games that you dream about, finding the range from all angles, really enjoying the perfect conditions and the wide open spaces in Clones.

"We won the Donegal championship and we're delighted to be representing Donegal. We're now playing a Slaughtneil team that have been in two All-Ireland finals and I don't know how many Ulsters and we'll go in as underdogs again so we'll look forward to it. It's a big two weeks now for the club,” said McBrearty after the game on Sunday.

Kilcar did have a shaky opening few minutes conceding an early goal and point. "It was all new to us. Ulster is new to us so it was going to take us ten minutes to get settled into it but I thought we did settle we were okay."

The captain mentioned the experience of Michael Hegarty, who last played in Clones in the 2011 Ulster final.

"He has been around a long time and is a cult hero around the place. This was a good win and good for the parish too.

"We're happy enough, we got over the line. Give us that at the start of the day and we would have taken your hand off. But we will up against it in two weeks," said McBrearty.

He agreed that Slaughtneil will be more defensive than Scotstown but they would prepare well for the game.

"Yeah. Every game is different and they had some people here today I would say. We can only focus on ourselves. We don't know what Slaughneil will do. We'll get back to the drawing board on Tuesday night and look forward to another two weeks."

When it was put to him that his own game was now as good as it has been, he didn't fully agree.

"Not really, I wouldn't say that – I've had better years playing football to be honest. It's great to win the club championship and I'm just enjoying my football taking every game as it comes and putting the head down

"My main focus is on club at minute – I'll take a wee break after club," said McBrearty.

Asked about his words the previous Sunday at the league final about the death of Pat Shovelin, he said: "That man has been around our lives for the last four of five years and his death will always have an impact – to die at such a young age is such a tragedy – it affected every player involved with Donegal over the last number of years; it affected Donegal supporters too and GAA supporters around the country. It was a big loss to Donegal GAA," said McBrearty.