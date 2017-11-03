Kilcar's Michael Hegarty finds his way on the field despite difficulties finding Clones!

“The wife asked me how you get to Clones. I said I don’t know, I was always on the bus. I didn’t know how to get to Clones. I had to get her to drive the car today,” said Michael Hegarty, speaking after his side defeated Scotstown in the Ulster Club Championship in St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones on Sunday.

The Kilcar team travelled to all their games by car this year and they continued the practice on Sunday and it worked for them.

“It is great to be back here and it’s great for the club. We’re a wee small area but we enjoy football and we played well there today,” said Hegarty speaking to the assembled press outside the dressing rooms.

The 38-year-old is playing just as well as ever and he played a major role in Sunday’s win, quietly marshalling the defence.

There seems to be a smile on his face as he plays his football and the supporters are happy that he didn’t decide to pack it in after losing the county final last year to Glenswilly.

“It’s a great to this bunch of players, what they have done (this year), they have come back. Fair play to Barry Doherty, he has come in; he listens to the players, he chats to the players. Nobody is right, nobody is wrong but we go at it together.”

After the win he was high in his praise of Patrick McBrearty’s part in the win.“Listen, Paddy McBrearty, he’s our captain, he’s our leader. To be fair to him, as a young man he is a very good captain and we are proud to walk out behind him. He wants to to win; he wants to play. He is always over first (at training) kicking ball. He’s like a youngster who wants to win for Kilcar and he’s a great captain.”

When it was put to him that McBrearty, in that form, could lead Donegal back to good times, he didn’t disagree. “Of course he can. Football changes so quickly, especially county football. The club standard in Donegal is not too bad and there’s loads and loads of players there. Sometimes it takes time; sometimes you have to lose one to win one. Donegal will never be too far away. At the moment bar Tyrone and maybe Monaghan, the rest of them are no world beaters. You’re never going to be too far away and if you get a favourable draw you’re always going to be there or thereabouts.”

Looking forward to an Ulster final, Hegarty feels that doing well in Ulster would be great for the club and the county.

“Without a doubt. No Donegal club has been that successful, but it’s not as if they went out and didn’t want to win. Sometimes you have to get the rub of the green and you have to be lucky with injuries. Listen, we can only do our best. History means little to us at the moment; we are just going out and doing our best.”

The all-rounder was very happy that the game was played in an open fashion and he would love if all football was played like that.

“When I started playing the football was always like that, open football, man on man and you had to win your own battle. I’m thinking now I would love to be ten years younger, to go back to that again. It is great for the others to see that - 15 on 15 and you have to win your own battle and that’s the way football should be played.

“And that’s the way we want to play football. There are certain teams that don’t allow you to do that but I think that Donegal clubs can play that way and can play with the best of them too,” said Hegarty, who felt his side have adapted well this year to whatever opposition came their way.

“We got caught last year, but we have learned from that. So far it is working okay. But we will have to probably change again the next day. We are playing against the best now in Ulster so it is a massive, massive test for us. But we can go out and do our best; we have nothing to lose. We can go out and stand up and make the Kilcar people proud that we have done our best.”