Manus Boyle column: Ballyragget of no concern to Government Minister

Amid a housing crisis the likes that no one has ever seen before; a homeless crisis that has left thousands including many of whom are children on the streets; a hospital crisis that will no doubt get even worse as the winter kicks in; crisis within the Garda, and of course the biggest scandal of the all, the banks - you would think that in all of that going on Ministers would have plenty to keep themselves busy.

You would think that homelessness and the lack of housing would keep many of them awake at night.

It seems not. The hurlers of Ballyragget are now the main talking point. It is such big news that the headline on the front page of last Sunday’s Independent “punish sex players” was a call from Minister Brendan Griffin to have the players involved in the salacious online video scandal to be disciplined.

The Minister suggested that these players “needed to realise they were ambassadors of their sport” and he went further to suggest that discipline needed to be handed out internally within the club to the players involved.

For those not up to date on this story, a couple of lads went to a 21st party, a non-GAA event; the Intermediate championship cup (which they won the week before) was present, plus there were a couple of ladies present. I think without going any further you get the picture. Some pictures and videos appeared online and the lot went viral within minutes.

The country, according to some, were up in arms at the way these lads were celebrating their historic victory. I thought it was a 21st party they were at but we will come back to that. What got me was the suggestion by a Minister that players are ambassadors for their sport. In suggesting such does he mean that they act like some professional sports people; that they have no private life just because they hurl or play football.

I am not for one minute condoning the behaviour of the lads involved; they themselves are probably hugely embarrassed with their actions but this was a private party. It just so happened a GAA cup was present.

The Kilkenny county board are carrying out an investigation into the matter; they even called it a non-GAA event. The Gardai are also investigating the incident. Do the GAA want to get involved in such an incident? Are they sure they want to go down the road of suspending players or fining clubs because of the behaviour of players at a private function? Would it not set a very dangerous precedent? Could it even be suggested it is not their business?

Back to the Minister. Could it be suggested that with such a headline Mr Griffin is taking the attention away from other more pressing matters that might make Leo and the boys and girls in Leinster House look bad? If the Minister believes that all GAA players, both club and county, are ambassadors for their sport maybe he should give them the same tax entitlements as their professional counterparts.

Players are leaving our games by the bus load, especially club players. They are subjected to a year long campaign without knowing when games will be played. They cancel holidays, train religiously twice or three times a week and wait on the word there might be a game. And yes, an odd time, they let their hair down; their only crime lads was getting caught.

If club players are to be subjected to the same sort of ridicule that county players are, do you think they will hang around? Do you think they will bother and where will that leave the clubs.

The players of Ballyragget will be recognised now, not for their hurling prowess, but for their off-field antics. That, maybe, is punishment enough considering how Kilkenny people are towards their hurlers.

KILCAR ON A ROLL

Kilcar got their Ulster club campaign off to a great start in Clones last week. It had been suggested that when this Kilcar team won the county championship that they would relish playing in the provincial championship.

Last Sunday they kicked 1-16 and it could have been a lot more. Scotstown didn’t set up in a defensive shape and Kilcar’s pace ripped them open. To win away from home in the Ulster club championship is no mean feat; to win so comprehensively will only increase the confidence levels of what is a gifted group of lads.

Kilcar will now go on to play Slaughneil in the Ulster semi-final. Slaughneil, beaten in last year’s All-Ireland club final, will go in as firm favourites which will suit the Donegal champions but unlike Scotstown I would doubt if the Derry champions will play an open attacking game.

Kilcar, with Paddy McBrearty, Ciaran McGinley, Ryan and Eoin McHugh and Michael Hegarty will need to produce their very best if they are going to dethrone the reigning Ulster champions.

In the past Donegal clubs have gotten very close to getting their hands on the provincial championship. However, the final hurdle has proven too difficult to jump. Could Kilcar be the team to break that cycle. Considering the players that they have available and their consistency over the last few years it would be a brave call to bet against them.